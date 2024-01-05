Neon Just Released a Disturbing Teaser for a Mystery Horror Film

Neon, the distributor behind the Oscar-winning Parasite and last year’s Infinity Pool, has released a mysterious new teaser for a horror film coming to theaters this year. Adding to the excitement, Neon isn’t saying which film the teaser is for.

This morning, Neon dropped a cryptic teaser for an unknown horror movie along with the caption “Every year there is another.”

Every year there is another. pic.twitter.com/WbskWKPtat — NEON (@neonrated) January 5, 2024

The brief teaser features audio from a 911 call, which is sort of hard to make out except for the last part: “That’s not my daughter.” Accompanied by a tense score, as the audio plays, the camera slowly zooms in on the photo of a mom and dad and their daughter, who appears to be a pre-teen, standing in front of a “Happy Birthday” banner. The end of the teaser lingers on a crime scene photo, with long legs sticking out from under a sheet, followed by a series of symbols—some of which are cut into the preceding clip and can only be seen by pausing the video.

As already noted on social media, Neon has a few undated horror movies set for release sometime this year: Cuckoo, directed by Tilman Singer (Luz) and starring Hunter Schafer (Euphoria) as a teen whose family moves to an alpine resort where she begins uncovering a conspiracy. The film, which co-stars Dan Stevens and Jessica Henwick, is set to premiere next month at the Berlinale film festival. Given the (sparse) plot details and that Singer’s previous film was shot in 16mm, Cuckoo seems like a good bet.

There’s also Longlegs, the new horror film from Oz Perkins (The Blackcoat’s Daughter, Gretel & Hansel) starring Nicolas Cage as an FBI agent whose investigation into a serial killer reveals connections to the occult. Maika Monroe, Alicia Witt, and Blair Underwood co-star in the film, which Cage described as being about a “possessed Gepetto.”

Another possibility suggested is Immaculate, the film that reunites Sydney Sweeney with The Voyeurs director Michael Mohan. That one was announced a little more recently, though, and the plot—about a devout woman who accepts a position at an Italian convent—doesn’t quite gel with the teaser above.

So far, it seems like Cuckoo is the strongest contender, but I’m eager to find out what, if anything, the symbols in that teaser mean. Where’s the codebreaking couple from Zodiac when you need them?

