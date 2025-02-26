‘Dream Party’: Fans rave over Nelly, Ja Rule, Eve 2025 ‘Where The Party At’ world tour

Nelly is going on tour with hip-hop icons, Ja Rule, Eve, Fabolous, Jermaine Dupri, and other special guests! Ja Rule took to his Instagram to announce the news on December 9, 2024, writing, “Sh** just got real!!! Tickets go on sale Friday 10am… LFG.”
Fans could not contain their excitement and took to the comments to express how hyped up they are to attend the upcoming tour that kicks off later this spring. “I’m getting ticket because the show is near my birthday and I love me some JaRule and Eve. I’m also hoping to see Ashanti,” one fan wrote. “I’m going!!!” Another fan added while a third fan wrote, “Wow! Tour of the summer!” Other fans are calling the tour a “dream party” and saying they “needed this tour in my life.”
Continue reading for more information on how to buy tickets and the full tour schedule.
Where the Party At 2025 Tour Tickets
- Tickets: StubHub
Fans can buy tickets to see Nelly, Ja Rule, and Eve on StubHub now. Ticket prices vary depending on which show you attend and where you sit in the venue. As of right now, the cheapest tickets for opening night in Moncton, Canada on April 12 are being sold for $48 in section 102. See below for the full list of tour dates and a link to buy tickets.
BUY NOW: Cheapest tickets for Nelly’s Where the Party at Tour 2025 on StubHub.
Where the Party At 2025 Tour Schedule
The Where the Party At tour kicks off in Moncton, Canada on April 12. The iconic ’90s rappers will hit up several other cities in Canada before making their way to America on July 23 where they’ll be playing a show in Bristow, Virginia. See below for the full tour schedule and links to buy tickets!
|Date
|City
|Tickets
|April 12
|Moncton, NB, Canada
|Buy Now
|April 14
|Ottawa, ON, Canada
|Buy Now
|April 15
|Montreal, QC, Canada
|Buy Now
|April 18
|Winnipeg, MB, Canada
|Buy Now
|April 20
|Saskatoon, SK, Canada
|Buy Now
|April 21
|Edmonton, AB, Canada
|Buy Now
|April 22
|Calgary, AB, Canada
|Buy Now
|April 24
|Vancouver, BC, Canada
|Buy Now
|July 23
|Bristow, VA
|Buy Now
|July 25
|Virginia Beach, VA
|Buy Now
|July 26
|Holmdel, NJ
|Buy Now
|July 27
|Wantagh, NY
|Buy Now
|July 31
|Toronto, ON
|Buy Now
|August 1
|Buffalo, NY
|Buy Now
|August 2
|Hartford, CT
|Buy Now
|August 3
|Mansfield, MA
|Buy Now
|August 5
|Cuyahoga Falls, OH
|Buy Now
|August 6
|Bethlehem, PA
|Buy Now
|August 8
|Oshkosh, WI
|Buy Now
|August 9
|Clarkston, MI
|Buy Now
|August 10
|Cincinnati, OH
|Buy Now
|August 13
|Tinley Park, IL
|Buy Now
|August 14
|Noblesville, IN
|Buy Now
|August 16
|Greenwood Village, CO
|Buy Now
|August 22
|Concord, CA
|Buy Now
|August 23
|Los Angeles, CA
|Buy Now
|August 27
|Chula Vista, CA
|Buy Now
|August 28
|Phoenix, AZ
|Buy Now
|September 4
|Houston, TX
|Buy Now
|September 5
|Dallas, TX
|Buy Now
|September 6
|Oklahoma City, OK
|Buy Now
|September 9
|West Palm Beach, FL
|Buy Now
|September 12
|Atlanta, GA
|Buy Now
|September 13
|Raleigh, NC
|Buy Now
|September 14
|Charlotte, NC
|Buy Now
|September 16
|Nashville, TN
|Buy Now
|September 18
|Birmingham, AL
|Buy Now
|September 19
|North Little Rock, AR
|Buy Now
Published: Feb 26, 2025 03:28 am