‘Dream Party’: Fans rave over Nelly, Ja Rule, Eve 2025 ‘Where The Party At’ world tour

Image of Nicole Wert
Nicole Wert
|

Published: Feb 26, 2025 03:28 am

Nelly is going on tour with hip-hop icons, Ja Rule, Eve, Fabolous, Jermaine Dupri, and other special guests! Ja Rule took to his Instagram to announce the news on December 9, 2024, writing, “Sh** just got real!!! Tickets go on sale Friday 10am… LFG.”

Fans could not contain their excitement and took to the comments to express how hyped up they are to attend the upcoming tour that kicks off later this spring. “I’m getting ticket because the show is near my birthday and I love me some JaRule and Eve. I’m also hoping to see Ashanti,” one fan wrote. “I’m going!!!” Another fan added while a third fan wrote, “Wow! Tour of the summer!” Other fans are calling the tour a “dream party” and saying they “needed this tour in my life.”

Continue reading for more information on how to buy tickets and the full tour schedule.

Where the Party At 2025 Tour Tickets

Fans can buy tickets to see Nelly, Ja Rule, and Eve on StubHub now. Ticket prices vary depending on which show you attend and where you sit in the venue. As of right now, the cheapest tickets for opening night in Moncton, Canada on April 12 are being sold for $48 in section 102. See below for the full list of tour dates and a link to buy tickets.

BUY NOW: Cheapest tickets for Nelly’s Where the Party at Tour 2025 on StubHub.

Where the Party At 2025 Tour Schedule

The Where the Party At tour kicks off in Moncton, Canada on April 12. The iconic ’90s rappers will hit up several other cities in Canada before making their way to America on July 23 where they’ll be playing a show in Bristow, Virginia. See below for the full tour schedule and links to buy tickets!

DateCityTickets
April 12Moncton, NB, CanadaBuy Now
April 14Ottawa, ON, CanadaBuy Now
April 15Montreal, QC, CanadaBuy Now
April 18Winnipeg, MB, CanadaBuy Now
April 20Saskatoon, SK, CanadaBuy Now
April 21Edmonton, AB, CanadaBuy Now
April 22Calgary, AB, CanadaBuy Now
April 24Vancouver, BC, CanadaBuy Now
July 23Bristow, VABuy Now
July 25Virginia Beach, VA Buy Now
July 26Holmdel, NJBuy Now
July 27Wantagh, NYBuy Now
July 31Toronto, ONBuy Now
August 1Buffalo, NY Buy Now
August 2Hartford, CTBuy Now
August 3Mansfield, MA Buy Now
August 5Cuyahoga Falls, OHBuy Now
August 6Bethlehem, PABuy Now
August 8Oshkosh, WIBuy Now
August 9Clarkston, MIBuy Now
August 10Cincinnati, OHBuy Now
August 13Tinley Park, ILBuy Now
August 14Noblesville, INBuy Now
August 16Greenwood Village, COBuy Now
August 22Concord, CABuy Now
August 23Los Angeles, CABuy Now
August 27Chula Vista, CABuy Now
August 28Phoenix, AZBuy Now
September 4Houston, TXBuy Now
September 5Dallas, TXBuy Now
September 6Oklahoma City, OKBuy Now
September 9West Palm Beach, FLBuy Now
September 12Atlanta, GABuy Now
September 13Raleigh, NCBuy Now
September 14Charlotte, NCBuy Now
September 16Nashville, TNBuy Now
September 18Birmingham, ALBuy Now
September 19North Little Rock, AR Buy Now
