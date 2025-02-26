‘Dream Party’: Fans rave over Nelly, Ja Rule, Eve 2025 ‘Where The Party At’ world tour

Nelly is going on tour with hip-hop icons, Ja Rule, Eve, Fabolous, Jermaine Dupri, and other special guests! Ja Rule took to his Instagram to announce the news on December 9, 2024, writing, “Sh** just got real!!! Tickets go on sale Friday 10am… LFG.”

Fans could not contain their excitement and took to the comments to express how hyped up they are to attend the upcoming tour that kicks off later this spring. “I’m getting ticket because the show is near my birthday and I love me some JaRule and Eve. I’m also hoping to see Ashanti,” one fan wrote. “I’m going!!!” Another fan added while a third fan wrote, “Wow! Tour of the summer!” Other fans are calling the tour a “dream party” and saying they “needed this tour in my life.”

Continue reading for more information on how to buy tickets and the full tour schedule.

Where the Party At 2025 Tour Tickets

Fans can buy tickets to see Nelly, Ja Rule, and Eve on StubHub now. Ticket prices vary depending on which show you attend and where you sit in the venue. As of right now, the cheapest tickets for opening night in Moncton, Canada on April 12 are being sold for $48 in section 102. See below for the full list of tour dates and a link to buy tickets.

BUY NOW: Cheapest tickets for Nelly’s Where the Party at Tour 2025 on StubHub.

Where the Party At 2025 Tour Schedule

The Where the Party At tour kicks off in Moncton, Canada on April 12. The iconic ’90s rappers will hit up several other cities in Canada before making their way to America on July 23 where they’ll be playing a show in Bristow, Virginia. See below for the full tour schedule and links to buy tickets!

