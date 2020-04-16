National Anime Day Gave Us All an Excuse to Celebrate Our Favorite Shows & Movies

Yes, we’re a bit late, but yesterday was National Anime Day, where the great and terrible humans of the internet paid tribute to the genre by sharing anime images, opening videos, and cosplay pics of some of their favorite series.

When I think of my relationship to anime, of course, the first one that comes to mind is Sailor Moon, but I’ve talked about that plenty. There are so many interesting and compelling shows that go beyond the typical shojo and shonen template. Fullmetal Alchemist from Hiromu Arakawa is one of the most incredible series about discrimination, greed, family, and war. Her ability to not just craft a compelling series, but also end that series on such a high note, proves why she is such a great mangaka.

InuYasha managed to have all the highlights of a shonen but had a love story at its center. While it did get really long in the tooth there, even I can admit that the series did its best to (mostly) develop its characters, and it gave me Lord Sesshoumaru, so I’ll always be grateful. Then, you have shows that even non-anime fans love, like Cowboy Bebop, Samurai Champloo, Evangelion, and Nana (I said what I said).

Not to mention all the films, like Akira, Perfect Blue, A Silent Voice, Your Name, etc. There are is so much variety to it that when people dismiss anime as just being “one thing,” it is just a clear indicator that they just know the big tentpole works, without taking the time to look into it. Plus, I’d say that even some of the big anime, like the Dragon Ball franchise, as a whole cannot be reduced to just filler.

If you don’t feel anything when you get to Vegeta’s storyline in the Buu Saga (the only good part of that mythology-heavy, but largely useless season), then that’s on you.

“There’s no way we could meet. But one thing is certain. If we see each other, we’ll know.” Taki and Mitsuha Your Name (Kimi no Na wa) #NationalAnimeDay pic.twitter.com/drSNI1rBGj — Deep Thoughts 💭 (@quotetoponder) April 16, 2020

it’s #NationalAnimeDay and it’s jus fitting to celebrate it w one of the best sports anime out there<3 we do b living in this haikyuu shit for life ig pic.twitter.com/Qolb18zSFq — loving haikyuu daily (@kqrasuno) April 16, 2020

happy #NationalAnimeDay from me to you, my lil weeb army 💕✨ pic.twitter.com/LpVmNZwFBK — ♡ snitchery ♡ (@snitchery) April 15, 2020

since it’s #NationalAnimeDay let me bring back the greatest conclusion to an anime ever. pic.twitter.com/QvfHkFJ2rF — anime » (@animeaesthxtic) April 16, 2020

#NationalAnimeDay MAKE WAY FOR THIS LEGENDARY OPENING pic.twitter.com/DTSI8b4fdc — Neeks 🌻 CEO of BLACKSTAR (@kageboshinokata) April 16, 2020

Also, apparently, today is National Horny Day, so I guess share your favorite anime crushes along with your favorite anime series down below. Let’s keep it PG-13 and leave the Black Bible gifs at home.

(image: Bones)

