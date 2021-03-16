Natasha Lyonne to Star in Rian Johnson Mystery Series Poker Face for Peacock

Russian Doll and Orange Is the New Black star Natasha Lyonne is heading back to our screens. She has partnered with Rian Johnson to bring to life the series Poker Face. Johnson, known for his work on Star Wars and Knives Out, will be writing, directing, and acting as executive producer for his very first TV show. Lyonne, besides starring, will serve as executive producer, as well.

“I’m very excited to dig into the type of fun, character-driven, case-of-the-week mystery goodness I grew up watching,” Johnson said, according to Variety. “It’s my happy place. Having Natasha as a partner in crime is a dream, and we’ve found the perfect home at Peacock.” This home has ordered 10 episodes of the series, with each episode being an hour long.

And according to TVLine, “Rian Johnson’s distinct sensibility and talent for telling edge-of-your-seat mysteries is a massive gift for Peacock, and we can’t wait for audiences to delve into each case,” says Lisa Katz, President of Scripted Content for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “Paired with the acting genius of Natasha Lyonne, this series will be entertaining and addictive.”

Lyonne, whose performance in Russian Doll was addictive and garnered Golden Globe and Emmy nominations, is also working on the second season of that show. And everyone who hasn’t watched this show really needs to get on it to understand how talented Lyonne is. Plus, season two is supposed to have Annie Murphy from Schitt’s Creek. That’s a bonus.

Joining Johnson to executive produce Poker Face is partner Ram Bergman, and T-Street television president Nena Rodrigue. And Lyonne, who is on board as an actor and executive producer, will be doing so through her production company Animal Pictures.

(image: John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]