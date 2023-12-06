Natalie Portman has been a staple of Hollywood since she was 13 years old and starred in Léon: The Professional. That film was released in 1994. Meaning that Portman was born in 1981. This is all important information for her run-in with the recently appointed King Charles.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live to promote May December, Portman, who played Padmé Amidala in the Star Wars prequel trilogy, told host Andy Cohen about the time she met King Charles at the premiere of The Phantom Menace in 1999: “I remember Prince Charles, he was then Prince Charles, asked me if I was in the originals. I was like, ‘No, I’m 18!’ But he was very friendly.”

This tells us two things about the King of England: One, he’s never seen Star Wars, and two, he doesn’t know how old that franchise is. Which, I guess makes sense, but then again it is Star Wars, one of the biggest franchises of all time. Maybe the Prince of England could have been at least briefed on the franchise beforehand.

Look, I get that there are a lot of movies in the world, and it’s impossible to know everything. There’s a lot of media out there and it is hard to navigate it all. But Star Wars sort of seems like the one you should kind of know something about. Especially when you’re at the premiere of the new movie after 16 years of waiting. Still, hilarious for the then Prince Charles to look at an 18-year-old and ask if they were in the original movies—when those movies started coming out in 1977.

At least Natalie Portman was alive during Return of the Jedi?

The question is truly absurd given the fact that most of the original Star Wars films came out prior to Portman even being born. A New Hope was released in 1977 with The Empire Strikes Back following in 1980. The only film that was released after Portman was born is Return of the Jedi, which was filmed from January to May of 1982, which would have made Portman less than a year old. So, sure, Charles! She was in the movie.

Portman did however, in the midst of all this, make it clear yet again that she would come back to Star Wars if they asked. She said “no one asked” her to do it but “I’m open to it.” Personally, as a young woman who dressed as Queen Amidala for Halloween after watching The Phantom Menace in theaters as a kid, I’d love to see it. Still, Portman looking at the eventual King of England and telling him “No, I’m 18” is genuinely very funny! Even if she wasn’t trying to make fun of Charles, I am because bro, what?

