Nat Wolff Had Plenty of Rom-Com Inspiration for ‘Which Brings Me to You’

Nat Wolff understands the job of a romantic comedy lead, which may be because he spent plenty of time working on a list of movies to watch to bring the rom-com energy to his new movie, Which Brings Me to You. And we love and respect him for it.

When I spoke with Wolff for his work in the Peter Hutchings movie, we talked a lot about the genre and how the resurgence of romantic comedy movies with stars we recognize has been refreshing. But the thing he specifically asked that I include, in full, in our interview and in whatever I write up, is his full list of movies that he watched in preparation to playing Will.

Having not been asked the entire day about what other rom-coms they pulled from, he was eager to share the list of movies that he watched to get the energy just right. He asked me multiple times to make sure the entire list was in here, so here we go! “When Harry Met Sally, Groundhog Day, Heaven Can Wait, Moonstruck, Say Anything, Bringing Up Baby, Broadcast News, His Girl Friday, Harold and Maude, The Apartment, The Big Sick, Annie Hall, Sleepless in Seattle, Long Shot, Silver Linings Playbook, Love Actually, Jerry McGuire, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, What’s Up Doc?, Clueless, Lost in Translation, About Time, The Wedding Singer, Eternal Sunshine, Notting Hill, Philadelphia Story.”

Honestly, it’s a great lineup of movies if you were looking for recommendations to watch this Valentine’s Day season and a perfect list of additional movies you should watch after you’ve seen Wolff star opposite Lucy Hale in Which Brings Me to You.

