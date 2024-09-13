Hollywood marketing departments love to throw around the phrase “instant classic” for film they hope will have cyclical or seasonal appeal (and provide cyclical or seasonal revenue). Writer-director Megan Park’s My Old Ass, however, is a film that actually warrants that phrase.

My Old Ass is about a young, queer woman named Elliott (Maisy Stella) who celebrates her 18th birthday by doing shrooms in the woods with her friends, Ro (Kerrice Brooks) and Ruthie (Maddie Ziegler). While Ro and Ruthie have textbook trips, Elliot is visited by her 39-year-old self in the form of Aubrey Plaza. Through the magic of movies (and Elliott’s smartphone), Older and Younger Elliott are able to continue communicating long after she sobers up.

Elliott at 18 and Elliott at 39 spend the rest of the film offering each other wisdom about how to experience life fully and meaningfully. It’s not as “Hallmark Movie” as it sounds, I promise, though My Old Ass is a much sweeter film than its title implies.

(Amazon MGM Studios)

The women behind this movie are amazing

You might recognize Megan Park as an actor from her role as Grace Bowman in the ABC Family series The Secret Life of the American Teenager (2008), or the romantic comedies What If (2013) and Charlie Bartlett (2007). However, Park’s feature debut heralds her considerable talent as a writer/director. The script, and Park’s direction, deliver an experience that is both laugh-out-loud funny and full of the kind of poignant or nostalgic moments that will make you weep.

And then there’s the charming-as-hell cast. Aubrey Plaza can obviously do no wrong, and she’s hilarious (as usual) in this, while also delivering a grounded dramatic performance and remaining strongly connected to her younger self. Kerrice Brooks (whom we’ll soon be seeing on Starfleet Academy!) is a standout as Ro, and you will instantly want her to be your best friend.

But this film is 100% Maisy Stella’s show. You might remember her as one of the young Conrad sisters on the ABC show, Nashville, but she is all grown up and killing it in this role. Her performance as Elliott is assured, nuanced, and thoroughly compelling to watch. My Old Ass is a film that entirely depends on how invested the viewer is in its protagonist, and Stella’s performance ensures that you will care about this person and her well-being.

The kind of fantasy story that doesn’t get made much anymore

Yes, My Old Ass is a contemporary coming-of age story, but Elliott’s ability to communicate with her future self via mystical smartphone powers and controlled drug trips also makes it a low-key a fantasy movie. It’s the kind of grounded, subtle, lower-budget genre film that isn’t made much anymore, but that I hope we see more of following this one. Not every genre story needs pyrotechnics or overly-complicated world-building to be compelling. Sometimes, it really can be as simple as, “I got high and also have a phone.”

The bisexual coming-of-age tale I wish I would’ve had in my youth

(Amazon MGM Studios)

The truly breathtaking thing about this film? It is unabashedly, boisterously queer. Not only is it unabashedly queer, but it’s queer in a matter-of-fact way. Elliott’s queerness isn’t something that she “struggles with” at all. It isn’t something that her friends or family ever comment on. It just is. Elliott has known that she’s liked girls her whole life. She’s only ever dated girls and had sex with girls, and it’s never been an issue.

Then … she falls for a guy. I love the flip on the queer coming-of-age story by having her “come out” as bi and into guys, rather than coming out as liking girls. The film provides an interesting, but subtle commentary on how bi/pan people are kind of suspect and “confusing” even within the queer community, and it’s handled in an emotionally honest way.

As someone who didn’t identify as bisexual until her mid-30s, I wish I would have had media like this showing a portrayal of this particular awakening when I was growing up. I might have come out a lot sooner! As it is, Elliott’s journey effectively shows us how strange it feels to have had one type of attraction your whole life, and know that it’s real and true, but then have another type pop up. How strange it feels to not want to let either attraction go, but feel that there will be repercussions from within your community if you don’t choose one. (And choose wisely!)

Young queer people are so lucky to have this movie!

My Old Ass isn’t just a good movie because it “reminds you what growing up was like.” It’s a good movie because it’s a reminder that coming-of-age isn’t something that ever stops. We’re always coming of age throughout our lives. Older Elliott learns from her younger self as much as Elliot learns from her old ass.

And no matter how old you are, this movie will feel relevant and true.

My Old Ass is exclusively in theaters now.

