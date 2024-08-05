Hisashi Midoriya, Where Art Thou?

Is this the first time you’ve heard of Hisashi Midoriya in relation to My Hero Academia? Probably not, but you may have forgotten all about him the way Kohei Horikoshi himself did.

Perhaps the biggest butt of the joke is hidden in Hisashi’s name. The Japanese character (久) in which his name is written means “a long time ago.” Maybe he was destined to be a footnote in Izuku’s own story. At San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) in 2018, Horikoshi mentioned that Hisashi would “be revealed in the future.”

There isn’t much known about Hisashi Midoriya other than that he’s working overseas and that he has a fire-breathing quirk. None of us know what Hisashi looks like either, because he never had an official sketch.

Izuku Might Be Related to Shoto?

Fast forward to the ending of My Hero Academia, and Hisashi failed to make an appearance in at least one chapter. Izuku broke his bones repeatedly, fought the most dangerous villain in human history, and became an iconic hero in his own right. Despite all that, his father wasn’t bothered to come home to Japan to check up on his family.

For the longest time, there were many theories about the identity of Izuku’s father. Some say he’s related to Shoto because of Hisashi’s fire-type quirk. Others believed that Izuku’s father might be All for One—like a sick Darth Vader plot twist. But none of it had been confirmed. Sometimes, we forget that Izuku officially has a father out there. Inko Midoriya, Izuku’s mother, was left to raise Izuku on her own.

Until the end, Hisashi Midoriya remains one of My Hero Academia‘s biggest mysteries. We don’t even want a backstory anymore. A sketch of Hisashi from Horikoshi would be enough to give us peace.

