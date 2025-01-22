‘Murderers don’t get charged’: Trump defends January 6 pardons because he thinks murderers aren’t charged in America

Donald Trump defends pardoning violent January 6 offenders because he claims people can commit murder in America without being charged.

Recommended Videos

Within hours of his inauguration, Trump fulfilled his most troubling campaign vow to pardon all the January 6 offenders. He pardoned 1,500 offenders without regard for the severity of the offenses, meaning even the most violent offenders are set to be freed. For example, one of the men pardoned was Daniel Rodriguez, who was serving a 12.5-year sentence after he admitted to attacking former DC officer Michael Fanone with a stun gun to the neck, among other felony offenses. Fanone very narrowly survived the attack from the January 6 mob, which caused him to suffer a concussion, heart attack, and traumatic brain injury. Now, Trump has freed Rodriguez and five other men who attacked and nearly murdered Fanone. Fanone has stated that he and his family are not safe since Trump freed these violent criminals who have not served their sentences or demonstrated they no longer pose a threat to society.

When questioned why he pardoned violent offenders, the president had a very bizarre explanation.

Donald Trump defends pardoning violent January 6 rioters

Recently, a reporter questioned Trump about his decision to free the January 6 rioters who assaulted police officers. He asked, “You would agree that it’s never acceptable to assault a police officer?” Trump responded, “Sure.” The reporter then brought up Rodriguez, describing the crimes he committed against Fanone, and questioned, “Why does he deserve a pardon?” Trump suddenly tried to suggest that Rodriguez wasn’t pardoned and might’ve been commuted, though the reporter quickly confirmed he was, indeed, pardoned.

The president claimed he’d “take a look at everything.” However, he then suggested that it was acceptable to free the violent January 6 offenders because murderers allegedly aren’t charged in America. He stated, “Murderers today are not even charged. You have murderers that aren’t charged all over. Murderers get no time. You take a look at some of these [district attorneys]. They go after political opponents, but they don’t go after people that shoot people in the street.”

@thefeedsbs A reporter has questioned US president Donald Trump’s decision to pardon around 1,500 people involved in the January 6 Capitol attack. Trump was asked why one man, who was sentenced to 12 years in prison after electrocuting a police officer with a stun gun, deserved to be pardoned. More than 200 have been released from prison, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, after Trump signed the sweeping order on the first day of his presidency. Trump faced impeachment for incitement of insurrection in 2021, during which law enforcement and attackers were killed. He was later acquitted. #TrumpPardon #January6 #CapitolAttack #USPolitics #news ♬ original sound – The Feed

Trump’s excuse is the most bizarre excuse he could possibly make. Murders aren’t charged in America? Since when? He makes it sound like Americans today just run around the streets killing each other in broad daylight and then walk free. Meanwhile, even if his laughable claim that murderers “get no time” was true, wouldn’t the rational course of action be to fix that problem, not to respond by deciding he’ll just free all the other violent offenders, too? After his bizarre claim about murders, Trump also feebly argued that the January 6 rioters “have already served a long period of time” and were living in deplorable conditions.

Through his strange, meandering response, one will notice that he never actually answered the question. Why does Daniel Rodriguez deserve a pardon? Rodriguez’s sentence has nothing to do with how murder is charged in America. On top of that, countless prisoners face poor living conditions. It’s not a problem specific to January 6 rioters. So, what makes these violent offenders different? Why are they the only prisoners in America whose living conditions are of concern to Trump?

Since Trump can’t answer why he gave preferential treatment to violent January 6 offenders, one is left to assume it’s simply because he sees violence as acceptable when it’s in his name. Of course, he knows he can’t say this out loud, so he resorts to dodging questions and pivoting to murder and other random topics when January 6 is brought up.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy