‘Ms. Marvel’ Brings Us an Emotional Penultimate Episode

There’s an emotional weight of coming to terms with your own history and Kamala’s packs a powerful punch. Her history, directly tied to the Partition of India, is a story that we heard variations of throughout the first four episodes of Ms. Marvel and we left episode 4 knowing that she was about to learn about her grandmother and the loss of Aisha. What we got was a powerful episode on family, love, understanding, and a connection to Kamala that she didn’t know before. It’s a look into her own history, the story she thought she always knew, and gives us as the audience a look into the pain and history therein.

Episode 5 is a stunning example of the power that Kamala Khan has as a hero but as a story as a whole and it is an emotional ride towards the season finale.

**Spoilers for Ms. Marvel episode 5 titled “Time and Time Again” lie ahead**

Ms. Marvel has told us the story of Aisha being separated from her family and her daughter Sana (Kamala’s grandmother). One of the stories we’re told from the start of the show is that Sana saw lights that led her way back to her father and the two fled together and that’s how she made it through the Partition of India and the story was something that Kamala and Aamir would roll their eyes at throughout the years but it was this episode that really showed us the power that Kamala has and the pain that this story left with Sana. And also how Kamala was connected to it all along.

For the most part, the episode showed us how Aisha met Hasan and the two fell in love in India before they were separated. We see her hiding away from Najma and even hiding the bangle with her daughter Sana all in a way of protecting her family. What Kamala learns is Najma taking that family away from Aisha.

Aisha is trying to flee with Hasan and Sana and Najma comes to her wanting the bangle, wanting to go home. When Aisha refuses, she stabs her and leaves her bleeding and alone at the train station. That’s when Kamala in her journey to the past sees her great grandmother and takes the picture of Hasan, Aisha, and Sana. There, she’s told to help Sana get back to her father and so Kamala is the one who lights the path for her grandmother to get back to her great grandfather.

Kamala and her mother

While the majority of the episode was showing the audience about Kamala’s great grandmother and connecting Kamala to her grandmother in a new way, we also got a bit of growth in Kamala’s relationship with her mother. Muneeba is in Pakistan trying to help Kamala learn what she needs to without really knowing what’s going on and in this episode, she’s terrified for her daughter who didn’t come back home. When the cousins point out that she can track Kamala’s phone, they do and Sana and Muneeba end up seeing Kamala just as Najma seems to pass her powers on to Kamran before perishing to the veil (what was seemingly an entrance into her former world).

As Kamala is standing there with the Red Dagger, her mother asks her what is going on and eventually asks Kamala if she’s that girl (presumably the hero that everyone has been talking about) and it’s a moment of clarification for both Muneeba and Kamala. The two are honest with each other and it was emotional to see just how much Kamala had bottled away from her mother and the connection the two now share.

Episode 5 hit and showed us just how powerful this show is and I’m not ready to say goodbye to Kamala Khan or Ms. Marvel yet.

