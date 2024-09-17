‘Lawsuit incoming’: MrBeast, KSI, and Logan Paul collaborate on a shady Lunchables ripoff

Three controversial influencers, James Donaldson (a.k.a. MrBeast), Olajide Olayinka Williams “JJ” Olatunji (a.k.a. KSI), and Logan Paul, are collaborating on Lunchly, a product meant to compete with Lunchables.

The product launch appears to be a thinly veiled attempt to sell their products, MrBeast’s Feastables and Paul’s Prime Hydration drinks, and direct attention away from their respective controversies. MrBeast came under scrutiny recently after his new reality game show, Beast Games, was accused of mistreating contestants, including offering them minimal food and failing to supply basic medical care and hygiene products.

Meanwhile, KSI and Paul have been juggling lawsuits against Prime, the drink brand they co-founded, over allegations ranging from breach of contract to harmful levels of PFAS in the products. On top of that, KSI has been involved in multiple controversies, including using transphobic and racist slurs and joking about sexual assault. Paul’s other business venture, CryptoZoo, was also hit with a major class-action lawsuit.

Now, these men are coming together to introduce their own spin on Lunchables to market to children.

MrBeast, KSI, and Logan Paul launch Lunchly

On September 16, MrBeast, KSI, and Paul officially launched Lunchly, which they claim is a healthier alternative to Lunchables. The product will combine their biggest brands as every meal will include a bottle of Prime Hydration, a Feastables chocolate bar, and a food option. The three food options are currently pizza, nachos, and turkey and cheese with crackers.

According to Paul, Lunchlys are healthier and of a higher quality than Lunchables. Lunchly is supposed to be healthier because its drink and dessert include more electrolytes and less sugar than the typical Capri Sun/Kool-Aid and candy bar in Lunchables.

Lunchly also points to its lower calorie count than Lunchables, even though the latter’s low calories are already an issue. Lunchables were already giving kids only about 15% of their estimated necessary caloric intake per day. Some Lunchly meals, such as the Turkey Stack ‘Ems, will offer kids an even smaller percentage of their recommended calorie intake. Additionally, Lunchlys boasts about the same protein per package as Lunchables. So, Lunchlys offers more electrolytes and lower sugar than Lunchables but comes with the tradeoff of an even lower calorie count.

Sugar and calories aren’t Lunchables’ biggest issues, though. Recently, they came under fire for their troubling levels of sodium and lead. Although these meals account for less than a quarter of their daily calorie intake, they would leave children very close to their maximum limit for lead and sodium intake. Lunchly sodium levels are close to Lunchables’, and include a questionable ingredient list.

Can anybody find anything edible in "Lunchly" the mr beast lunchables? ? pic.twitter.com/sfioAGqueL — Chris DeVocht (@UnModded_Human) September 17, 2024

Lunchly puts soybean oil in the sauce, lunchable doesn't pic.twitter.com/IEEYoNpGMF — Magagru (@Maagagru) September 16, 2024

MrBeast, KSI, and Logan Paul are releasing 'Lunchly,' a Lunchables competitor. I checked the ingredients in their products, and it's filled with GMO garbage and seed oils.



These sellout wannabes want to make you sick, unhealthy and obese!



Avoid @MrBeast, @KSI, and @LoganPaul's… pic.twitter.com/86vZelzxna — FreemanAurelius ????????? (@FreemanAurelius) September 16, 2024

Lunchly will be available at select retailers, like Kroger and Albertsons, with a price of $3.99. Lunchables prices vary, but Kroger offers them for just $1.99 per pack, making Lunchly a much more costly option without much more nutritional value.

Ultimately, Lunchly doesn’t appear superior to Lunchables in any way. It seems to just be a Lunchables ripoff made to boost sales for Prime Hydration and Feastables. They could certainly use a boost as Prime Hydration is juggling at least nine lawsuits, including several class-action lawsuits over Prime Energy’s caffeine content and PFAS in the drinks. Meanwhile, MrBeast’s Feastables have been accused of utilizing suppliers involved in child labor practices.

Given these influencers’ track records, many are already anticipating Lunchlys could further contribute to the mountain of lawsuits against Paul and KSI. Instead of a healthier option than Lunchables, many view them as a “shady” version of the meals and have expressed concern about what kind of chemicals and ingredients will be found in them.

double the PFIS, double the lead, lunchlys dropping to a 7/11 near you! https://t.co/erqT0rAu7B — FreshYoMama (@FreshYoMama) September 16, 2024

my blood cells watching as my entire cardiac system fills up with lead from a singular bite of lunchlys https://t.co/btlmx71Dg1 pic.twitter.com/ZP4P6c8u8H — melon.flp (@buffterrablade) September 16, 2024

little timmy taking a bite of his Lunchly on the first day of school https://t.co/hDFSVZKot2 pic.twitter.com/Q5uzWq5LQa — Jolt (@JoltWasGone) September 16, 2024

Wow this sure is a wacky policy under your privacy policy that states you lose your rights to a class-action lawsuit if you eat this product https://t.co/JypxMC2cJE https://t.co/PrOBy32JEQ pic.twitter.com/LbAzuQp3ge — Khôi?? (@NajaCrew) September 17, 2024

So @LoganPaul, @KSI and @MrBeast just launched this…



I'd only feed this to my kids if id purposefully want to give them cancer….



Am I the only one??



What am I missing here…#lunchly pic.twitter.com/Gi0doiMdNO — Kai Lode (@kailodee) September 16, 2024

Dudes got together and said “What if we made shady Lunchables with extra microplastics?” https://t.co/Lk9bAjaXar — TheNCSmaster (@TheNCSmaster) September 16, 2024

Why eat Lunchables when you can eat a Lunchly, with chocolate allegedly produced from child labor and a nine lawsuits-deep drink laced with “forever chemicals,” hand-packed by three of the most controversial figures on the internet?

