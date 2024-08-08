Alarming New Allegations Against MrBeast Arise From Former Employee

Amid the backlash against the inhumane conditions Beast Games contestants were reportedly forced to endure, even more allegations have been made against MrBeast, also known as Jimmy Donaldson. These new allegations come from a notable source: one of his past employees.

Earlier this month, YouTuber Rosanna Pansino revealed several accounts from both current and eliminated Beast Games contestants, who claimed they were being deprived of food, water, sleep, sanitary products, and medical aid. Now, former MrBeast employee Jake Weddle exposed what it’s like to work under YouTube’s most subscribed creator during his collaboration with DogPack404 on the video “I Worked for MrBeast, He’s a Sociopath.”

Jake Weddle revealed horrible working conditions while with MrBeast

Several allegations were made against Donaldson during the interview. One viral moment from the video came when Weddle claimed that the MrBeast crew wouldn’t let him sleep and refused to let him turn off the lights during a video shoot.

He claimed that he had asked if they would have time for themselves at night. Weddle was denied this, as they claimed it would ruin the time-lapse shots. As he was stuck in a room, Weddle had no access to sunlight or a clock, and lights were on the whole time. He was given melatonin, which did not help. Because of this, Weddle developed insomnia.

After opening up to a friend that they wouldn’t let him turn off the lights, his friend described the situation as a war crime. Weddle claimed it was “24 hours of breaking the Geneva Convention, I guess.” MrBeast reportedly checked on him every other day for an hour.

Another allegation that garnered attention was Weddle’s claim that MrBeast and his team knowingly hired a registered sex offender. He claimed Donaldson did his best to cover up any potential scandal to preserve his image. Weddle reveals he heard rumors that the employee in question was on the sex offenders registry due to inappropriate actions against a minor. This is extremely troubling, as his job with MrBeast has him working in an environment where underage people may be present.

When tangible proof arose of the employee’s crimes, Donaldson’s team reportedly covered up the situation. The person in question was reportedly in videos and thumbnails but was always wearing a mask to cover his face and conceal his identity. Weddle claimed he was given the nickname “Delaware” because he was not allowed to go back to the state.

In the same video, DogPack404 had an accusation against a member of MrBeast’s team—the cameraman, who he did not name. He claimed that during the “100 Boys Vs 100 Girls” video, several women have come forward and claimed that he had made them uncomfortable. DogPack404 then accused the cameraman of trapping these girls in a circle, forcing them to sleep on rough turf, and attempting to get them on high on paint fumes. He then accused the cameraman of trying to sexually assault these women.

Previously, DogPack404 released a video titled “I Worked for MrBeast, He’s a Fraud,” which accused Donaldson of running illegal lotteries and faking his videos. He also accused the creator of selling fake signatures.

As of this writing, MrBeast has not responded to the latest allegations.

