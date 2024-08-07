The Rosanna Pansino MrBeast Drama Explained

The beef between Rosanna Pansino and “MrBeast” (James Donaldson) started way before she started expose Beast Games and the inhumane conditions contestants say they were forced to endure.

For most of her YouTube career, Rosanna Pansino was known as one of the most unproblematic creators on the platform. She was known for her nerdy baking series and for appearing on YouTube Premium’s Escape The Night. Donaldson, on the other hand, earned fame for his off-the-wall challenges, where winners could score major prizes, such as $1,000,000.

Surprisingly, the two creators have had some well-documented beef, and it doesn’t seem to be dying down soon.

Rosanna Pansino accuses MrBeast of editing her badly in video

Back on October 27, 2023, Pansino shared a now-deleted tweet on X (formerly Twitter) where she accused Donaldson of editing her badly in a video. Previously, Pansino had appeared on his “Extreme $1,000,00 Hide and Seek,” where she competed against several other YouTubers for the prize. At the time Pansino spoke up, the video had been up for around two years.

She revealed she had performed much better than what was depicted in the video. Pansino claimed she had actually come in third place, even though the video claimed Logal Paul, Larray, and Zach King were the top three. She added that the real final three people were Zack King, Quackity, and herself. She expressed her disappointment with Donaldson and his team, stating that before the incident, she had believed his videos were all real and authentic.

During an appearance on Trisha Paytas’ podcast on October 26, she confessed she hesitated to say anything due to the fiercely loyal MrBeast fan base around. She later went on the H3 Podcast, stating that she tends to hold it in when something bad happens to her, but she chose to stand up for herself in this situation.

The following day (October 28), Pansino shared screenshots of a conversation between her and Donaldson. It was revealed the latter had approached Pansino first to figure out what happened. When Rosanna spoke about being hurt, Donaldson clarified he was not trying to be malicious and asked for time to look into the situation. In response, Pansino offered to look through the raw footage to help piece the timeline of events.

While initially met with support, her constant tweeting of the situation caused people to turn on her. Many disliked how she was using terms such as “scared to tell my story” over the editing mishap, as in the grand scheme of things, her safety was not put in danger and she would not have won the competition regardless.

On October 29, Pansino deleted all of her posts and apologized to Donaldson. She acknowledged that she should have handled matters privately, but added that she had been receiving death threats for her statements. However, she admitted that some criticism was valid.

On November 2, however, Panisno took back her apology and claimed to have new information about Donaldson.

Rosanna Pansino accused MrBeast of faking his videos

On July 10, 2024, MrBeast promoted a video featuring 50 YouTubers competing for $1,000,000. Marques Brownlee quote-tweeted MrBeast’s post, applauding him on the fact that he doesn’t fake his videos.

One thing I can tell you right now… this man does not fake his videos https://t.co/rYjrrwuFAC — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) July 9, 2024

Rosanna Pansino then quote-tweeted Brownlee’s tweet, refuting his statement. She revealed Airrack was caught faking most of his challenge videos with MrBeast. She references a video in which Donaldson threatens to delete Airrack’s channel if the latter fails to upload a video every day for 30 days.

Its a nope from me.



Airrack was caught faking most of the videos for this 'challenge' with MrBeast. Jimmy promised to delete Airracks channel if he failed.

https://t.co/9T43CK2QrW



I'm wondering why he didn't delete Airracks channel. Could it be because… It's fake? ? https://t.co/kQhvg08BX7 — Rosanna Pansino (@RosannaPansino) July 10, 2024

Airrack’s channel is still up despite not meeting this requirement of keeping his channel. Neither Airrack, Brownlee, nor Donaldson responded to Pansino’s claims.

Rosanna Pansino exposes inhumane living & work conditions of Beast Games contestants

Later in July, Rosanna Pansino took to her platform to expose the horrifying conditions the contestants of Beast Games were reportedly forced to endure while competing on the show. She revealed she received messages from ten of the show’s participants, some eliminated and some still competing. She claims to know some of the contestants personally.

She proceeded to read a message from one of the contestants, revealing the conditions they were forced to suffer. Allegedly, individuals were not provided with their medications on time, which poses serious health risks. They added that some contestants suffered broken bones and stitches, while other participants arrived at the games with pink eye and COVID-19. Additionally, contestants say they were only given three to four hours of sleep.

It was especially hard for women, as there were no sanitary products available. Some people say they were forced to sit on a blood-soaked pad for two days before they were given new underwear and reusable pads. In a later statement, it was alleged that MrBeast’s team took every contestant’s underwear and medicine for them and, despite being told it would be given back, they were never returned.

They claimed that the Beast Games was rigged, as it focused on strength and speed. This made it so that younger males were at an advantage over women and elderly contestants. Male contestants apparently did not hold back, intentionally targeting women by hitting and tackling them. The level of aggression reportedly caused several women to fall unconscious and get dragged off the set so that filming could continue. With a $5,000,000 cash prize on the line, it seemed people were willing to do anything to win.

A participant revealed that on top of being sleep deprived, they were being underfed. They claimed that they were only given around 400 calories per meal, and were fed every 12 hours. This means that, in a day, they were only eating 800 calories. For reference, the healthy average calorie intake is 2,500 calories for a man and 2,000 for a woman.

Due to the lack of food, contestants say they resorted to fighting, hoarding, and stealing food.

