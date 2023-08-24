Move Over Oppy, ‘Barbie’ Is Coming to IMAX

The Barbie and Oppenheimer summer continues with box office records, important conversations, and an obsession we all seem to have with seeing these movies over and over again. It has made for an entire summer of non-stop Barbie and Oppenheimer. That doesn’t seem to be stopping any time soon as Barbie is set to take over IMAX theaters that have, up until now, been dominated by sold out screenings of Oppenheimer.

What this means is that Barbie will continue to dominate the box office, where it has already grossed over $1 billion worldwide. For one week only, fans can experience Barbie in all her larger than life glory with a limited engagement IMAX viewing. Starting on September 22, fans can experience the Greta Gerwig film with new post-credits footage to make it that much more enticing. And when you really stop and think about it, who wouldn’t want to hear “I’m Just Ken” in that sweet IMAX setting?

This announcement comes at a time when Oppenheimer recently added more IMAX screenings for the 70mm version of the film. How this release will affect Oppenheimer‘s IMAX numbers, or if it means they’ll stop showing Oppenheimer in IMAX theaters entirely, remains to be seen.

If Oppenheimer continues to be screened in IMAX theaters around the world, this release of Barbie in IMAX gives us a very special opportunity. Because why just go to an IMAX theater to see Barbie when you can also see Oppenheimer and relive the magic of Barbenheimer once again—this time, in IMAX.

See them both in IMAX, for the giantness!

To be fair, this only works if Oppenheimer doesn’t leave IMAX theaters. Still, this sounds like the perfect situation for me to go back to the IMAX and see them both for the fifth time (I can’t stop! I’m sorry!). All the excitement for both Barbie and Oppenheimer has shown us that the movies are not, in fact, dead and that audiences will come out to see them. The success of both films highlights that audiences want big movies that are original (Oppenheimer) and more inclusive (Barbie).

While we love our superheroes and franchises, sometimes it is nice to see movies like Oppenheimer and Barbie doing well. Both are connected to bigger names (Oppenheimer to Christopher Nolan’s body of work and Barbie to … well, Barbie) but they still are fresh and new.

I can’t wait to see what Barbie looks like in IMAX because it is genuinely beautiful in regular format. Pair Greta Gerwig’s vision with the large screen in IMAX theaters, and we’re about to thrive with the pinks and blues of Barbie Land as big and bright as they can be. I’ll finally get my wish of visiting Barbie Land myself. So for one week, we can see the joy of Gerwig’s film on the big IMAX screen and I cannot wait!

