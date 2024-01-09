‘Mother’s Instinct’ Trailer Promises a Twisted Tale of Grief and Paranoia

When it comes to American remakes of highly-regarded European films, a knot of anxiety tends to appear in more than a few stomachs; it’s one thing to make great big-screen stories more accessible for the average American moviegoer, but there’s always that risk of fumbling the essence of the original.

But if this new trailer for the upcoming psychological thriller Mother’s Instinct—a remake of Olivier Masset-Depasse’s 2018 Belgian film—is anything to go by, this is one film that won’t have much trouble avoiding those pitfalls, largely due to what looks like a pair of fantastic leading turns from Hollywood heavyweights Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain.

So, what’s the deal with Mother’s Instinct? Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming film.

What is Mother’s Instinct about?

Based on the 2012 novel of the same name by Barbara Abel, Mother’s Instinct follows Alice and Celine, two loving housewives and mothers who share a strong bond of friendship. When Alice witnesses the accidental death of Celine’s son, a wall of guilt and piercing paranoia flies up between them, and their friendship quickly twists into something spellbindingly sinister.

Who stars in Mother’s Instinct?

As previously mentioned, Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain lead the way as Celine and Alice, respectively, while the likes of Josh Charles and Anders Danielsen Lie rounding out the cast.

Funnily enough, Masset-Depasse—the director of the Belgian film Mother’s Instinct is based on—was originally hired to direct the remake before stepping down, after which he was replaced by Benoît Delhomme, who ultimately directed the screenplay written by Sarah Conradt.

When will Mother’s Instinct release?

There’s no confirmed release date for Mother’s Instinct at the time of writing, though Neon will be handling its distribution in the United States when the time comes.

