It has taken four days into the new year for me to organize the anime I’m excited about in 2022, only to realize that more announcements will surely be made this year that’ll beef up my watch list. After the fantastic year of anime we had in 2021 (that I’m still watching), I can’t wait to lose track of all the series I’m trying to watch in 2022.

I have a feeling anime fans are gonna be well fed this year, just like they were last year.

Everything I fangirled about during Jump Festa

There were a lot of great anime series and movies shown off at Jump Festa back in December. I already wrote about the stuff I’m eager to watch, but here’s a quick list:

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Movie (Already released in Japan, no US release date yet)

(Already released in Japan, no US release date yet) Futsal Boys (January 9, 2022, streaming service TBD)

(January 9, 2022, streaming service TBD) Spy x Family (April 2022 on Crunchyroll)

(April 2022 on Crunchyroll) ODD TAXI: In The Woods (April 1, 2022 release in theaters in Japan, no US release date yet)

(April 1, 2022 release in theaters in Japan, no US release date yet) Summer Time Rendering (April 2022, streaming service TBD)

(April 2022, streaming service TBD) Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Movie (April 22, 2022 release in theaters in Japan, no US release date yet)

(April 22, 2022 release in theaters in Japan, no US release date yet) Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Arc (October 2022, streaming service TBD)

(October 2022, streaming service TBD) My Hero Academia Season 6 (Fall 2022, streaming service TBD)

(Fall 2022, streaming service TBD) Chainsaw Man (2022, streaming service TBD)

(2022, streaming service TBD) Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku (TBD)

(TBD) Tokyo Revengers “Christmas Conflict Arc” (TBD)

New anime series on the horizon

To add to my list from Jump Festa are series that are set to release starting this weekend! As always, I’ll list where these series can be watched along with their start dates.

Ranking of Kings (more episodes coming)

Summary: Unable to hear, speak, or wield a sword, Prince Bojji doesn’t seem like a typical heir to the throne—and his kingdom agrees. But his fateful encounter with Kage, a shadow on the ground, gives him his first true friend. The two set off on a grand adventure and, together, form a bond that can overcome any obstacle… even being king.

Release date: January 6, 2022 (Funimation)

Where to watch: Funimation, and coming soon to Crunchyroll!

Fangirl response: MORE PRINCE BOJJI! That’s it. Send tweet.

My Dress-Up Darling

Summary: High schooler Wakana Gojo cares about one thing: making Hina dolls. With nobody to share his obsession, he has trouble finding friends—or even holding a conversation. But after the school’s most popular girl, Marin Kitagawa, reveals a secret of her own, he discovers a new purpose for his sewing skills. Together, they’ll make her cosplay dreams come true!

Release date: January 8, 2022 (Funimation)

Where to watch: Funimation and Crunchyroll (release date for Crunchyroll TBD)

Fangirl response: I get the feeling that this is going to be one of many anime couples I like this year. I’m really into the idea of a guy who’s into doll-making bonding with a girl who likes to cosplay. Her spunky personality will probably encourage him to come out of his shell, and I’m betting her cosplaying is going to reveal things about who she really is as a person.

As someone who learned a lot about herself through cosplay, I’m looking forward to this anime.

Akebi’s Sailor Uniform

Summary: It’s Komichi Akebi’s first year of junior high and she has her heart set on one thing: Robai Private Academy’s sailor uniform. As the next chapter of her life gets closer, she dreams of all the exciting new experiences she’ll get to have—school lunches, classes, club activities, and of course, making lots of friends! With her favorite outfit on, Komichi feels ready for anything.

Release date: January 8, 2022 (Funimation)

Where to watch: Funimation and Crunchyroll (release date for Crunchyroll TBD)

Fangirl response: This just looks wholesome. And I’m still in the mood for wholesome shows. I dunno, I just like how excited she is about the idea of making friends, having lunch, and getting a school uniform.

I feel like I’m gonna end up wanting to protect this child.

Sasaki and Miyano

Summary: It all started like a typical old-school boys’ love plotline—bad-boy senior meets adorably awkward underclassman, one of them falls in love, and so on and so forth. But although Miyano is a self-proclaimed boys’ love expert, he hasn’t quite realized…he’s in one himself. Which means it’s up to Sasaki to make sure their story has a happily ever after!

Release date: January 9, 2022

Where to watch: Funimation

Fangirl response: A new boys’ love anime? Where one of the boys is self-aware about boys’ love? And doesn’t realize he’s IN a boys’ love?

I’m in.

Tribe Nine

Summary: In Neo Tokyo, disillusioned youth form tribes that battle each other in an intense sport called Extreme Baseball. One night, two kids – Haru Shirogane and Taiga – meet the strongest man in the world, Shun Kamiya. Together the three join forces to play this cutthroat game against a mysterious man who has begun taking control of all the tribes. Can they defeat him before it’s too late?

Release date: January 10, 2022

Where to watch: Funimation

Fangirl response: This anime had me at “Extreme Baseball.” Honestly, how dare this anime attack my need for sports anime being given a bonkers, over-the-top twist.

Also? After binge-watching Akudama Drive, I’m ready for the next thing by Kazutaka Kodaka.

The Genius Prince’s Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt

Summary: Once upon a time in a faraway land there lived a prince, a genius prince. The genius prince fought alongside his people and led them to a great many triumphs. However, truth be told, he just wants to let everything go and live in tranquility.

Release date: January 11, 2022

Where to watch: Funimation

Fangirl response: It’s the end of the trailer that hooked me, the part where our genius prince hopes that he can sell his country for a good price. Who wants to be in charge of an entire kingdom when you can, well, not be in charge of an entire kingdom?

The Case Study of Vanitas (more episodes coming)

Summary: It’s 19th-century Paris, and young vampire Noé hunts for the Book of Vanitas. Attacked by a vampire driven insane, a human doctor called Vanitas tempts Noé with a mad crusade to “cure” the entire vampire race. While allying with him may be dangerous, news reaches Vanitas that the Beast of Gévaudan has returned, and Noé is being brought along to investigate this phantom from the past.

Release date: January 14, 2022 (Funimation)

Where to watch: Funimation and Crunchyroll (release date for Crunchyroll TBD)

Fangirl response: Now is the time for me to attempt to get caught up on this series. I’m gonna fail, but I’m glad that more episodes are coming for me to say, “Damnit I still need to get caught up on this show.”

Real talk, though, I’ve enjoyed what I’ve seen of Vanitas, I’ve just come to accept that I won’t get to the rest of it until later.

Love of Kill

Summary: The silent and stoic Chateau Dankworth is a bounty hunter. Her target: Ryang-ha Song, a notorious killer known for killing 18 high-class officials in a single night. To this day, his murders remain swift, efficient, and bloody. However, after Ryang-ha Song overpowers Chateau in their first encounter, he reveals his own intentions: he too is after her, aiming for her heart.

Release date: TBD

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Fangirl response: But they were assassins? With no past? And she is targeting him? And he’s in love with her?

Yeah, this checks so many boxes for me, I’m in.

—

What anime series are you looking forward to in 2022? More importantly, will you be able to watch all of them, or are you doomed to leave some behind?

(Image: CloverWorks/Studio Deen/Wit Studio)

