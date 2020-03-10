Things We Saw Today: More Like Harvey WHINE-Stein

Harvey Weinstein is asking for mercy ahead of his sentencing in New York tomorrow, after his conviction for rape and sexual assault. Weinstein’s lawyers are asking for their client to receive the lowest possible sentence of five years for his convictions, because his life is already just so bad and hard after this ordeal.

Weinstein, according to his lawyers “cannot walk outside without being heckled.” Our thought? Good. Yes. “He has lost his means to earn a living. Simply put, his fall from grace has been historic, perhaps unmatched in the age of social media.” Also, his wife dumped him!

Boo. Hoo.

Among other factors that his attorneys cite as material to his sentence, Weinstein’s lawyers point to the “good” he’s done as if that erases the lifetime of rape and abuse of women. “By way of background, Mr. Weinstein, like most people, is complicated and the trial did not fairly portray who he is as a person,” Weinstein’s attorneys write. “Mr. Weinstein has tried in his life’s work, through charitable endeavors, to even the odds for people who were not always afforded equal opportunities.”

Yeah. He gave money to charity! He shouldn’t get the maximum sentance of 29 years. And, he’s so old and infirm that “the grave reality is that Mr. Weinstein may not even outlive that term” making even the minimum sentance “a de facto life sentence.”

That’s bad how?

Weinstein’s health has been a focus for the entire trial, and a curious development that seemed to take a turn for the worst after he was indicted for rape. He’s already doing badly in prison and is “miserable,” on Riker’s Island after a bad fall and injury.

Prosecutors have, of course, pointed to the fact that for sentencing, the judge can look at the totality of Weinstein’s life and his pattern of behavior. They counter that Weinstein should get a harsh sentence that “reflects the seriousness of defendant’s offenses” and his “lifetime of abuse towards others, sexual and otherwise.”

We agree and we hope the judge throws the book at him.

