We’re still digesting the season one finale of Marvel and Disney+’s latest series Moon Knight, which has opened all sorts of cosmic doorways for the Marvel cinematic universe. But while fans are still unpacking everything Moon Knight has to offer, the gang at Screen Junkies has already come up with a clever take via Honest Trailers. And the results were predictably hilarious.

Honest Trailers takes on the lower tier superhero aka “White Batman”, along with Oscar Isaac’s accents, and the wonky pacing of the series. They also (rightfully) call out the series for cheating viewers out of several action sequences as a result of Isaac’s character blacking out mid-fight. I also loved the callout that Marc Spector has the same origin story as Dewey Cox. Another brilliant moment was when the trailer acknowledged that Khonshu is an “ancient Egyptian god who enslaves the MCU’s first Jewish superhero…so I guess old habits die hard?”

I also loved the line that describes Marc’s dueling personalities as “driving his body around like a hot little clown car.” They also call out the finale as both “Marvel’s third Kaiju ending and fourth hero meets alternative versions of themselves ending in just the last year alone.” Keep up the great work, Screen Junkies, we can’t wait to see what you take on next!

(image: screencap/Screen Junkies)

