‘Monolith’ Prepares To Finally Descend on U.S. Audiences With a New Trailer

You know the American cinema landscape is in dire need of a shakeup when Monolith, the Australian sci-fi thriller that’s been scoring high-flying reviews since its premiere, has taken as long as it has to introduce itself to American audiences.

The film, which first premiered at the 2022 Adelaide Film Festival, is finally due for a proper overseas run nearly a year and a half later. So, what exactly have American audiences been missing out on all this time? Here’s everything you need to know about Monolith, in which director Matt Vesely proves a shoestring budget is no barrier when it comes to making a great addition to the sci-fi genre.

What is Monolith about?

Monolith—perhaps cleverly evoking the haunting 2001: A Space Odyssey with that title—follows the plight of an individual known only as the Interviewer, a down-on-her-luck journalist who finds herself bending some ethics for the sake of keeping food on the table.

The Interviewer eventually dives into the world of podcasting, and quickly happens upon the scoop of the century, which may or may not point to extraterrestrial activity. But when her leads begin exhibiting disturbing behavior, to say nothing of the Interviewer’s increasingly personal stakes in the development, the Interviewer soon realizes that delving into conspiracy theories comes with consequences that she could have never foreseen.

Who stars in Monolith?

Monolith is unique in that the on-screen work is anchored entirely by Lily Sullivan (Evil Dead Rise), who portrays the Interviewer as she seemingly navigates her situation from a single location throughout the film; in other words, Sullivan is far and away the key piece of this particular puzzle.

Among the voice talent playing her interviewees are Erik Thomson, Kate Box, Terence Crawford, and Damon Herriman. Matt Vesely directs from a script by Lucy Campbell.

When does Monolith release in the U.S.?

Monolith will release both in theaters and on digital in the United States on February 16.

(featured image: XYZ Films)

