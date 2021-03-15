Women’s History Month Interview With Voice Actress Monica Rial!

Happy Women’s History Month, fellow anime enthusiasts! To celebrate the occasion, we got together with Funimation to do a series of interviews with some incredible voice actresses in the anime industry!

As you can see from the title of this particular piece, today’s interview is with Monica Rial, and there are two more women we’ll be chatting with throughout the rest of the month. Monica’s been a part of the industry for decades and is still doing voice work today! In our interview, Monica talks about how she got started in voice acting, who inspires her, how she discovered the likes of Dragon Ball by watching episodes with her little brother in Spain, and she even gets personal by revealing a crush she may have had on a certain red lion pilot who helps form Voltron.

You can check out the video interview here and laugh at how much of a fangirl I was. “I’m a professional,” I whisper as I squee about Bulma and Froppy.

Next week we’ll have our second interview up, then we’ll close out the month with our third one. See y’all for the next interview!

(Image: Monica Rial/Funimation)

