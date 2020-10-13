comScore

Mitch McConnell’s Ghoulish Laugh Will Haunt Your Dreams

The senate majority leader laughed when discussing COVID-19 relief in his debate with challenger Amy McGrath.

By Chelsea SteinerOct 13th, 2020, 1:25 pm

Last night, Senate Majority Leader/sentient confederate flag Mitch McConnell and Democratic challenger Amy McGrath shared the debate stage in advance of November’s election. During the debate, McGrath called out McConnell for the senate’s lack of action on COVID-19, saying “The House passed a bill in May and the Senate went on vacation, … You just don’t do that. You negotiate. Senator, it is a national crisis.” McConnell’s response was a grumbling, Palpatine-style laugh in the face of denying relief to millions of Americans.

McGrath continued, “Sen. McConnell built a Senate that is so dysfunctional and so partisan that even in the middle of a national crisis he can’t get it done, … For that reason alone he should be voted out of office.” Of course, this is hardly news. Mitch McConnell’s calculated cruelty has stymied the senate for years now. It’s evident in every move he makes that he has zero value for the lives of real Americans or of the over 210,000 lives lost to the coronavirus. But that ghoulish laugh is enough to send a chill anyone’s spine. It’s also a harsh reminder that this callous 78 year old fossil has the power to completely hold up our country.

I know there are more important issues than McConnell’s Disney villain giggle, but I can’t help but think that this laugh encompasses everything that is rotten with the Senate Majority leader. His condescension, his ignorance, and his dismissiveness of the former Marine combat pilot is a micro example of his complete lack of compassion and care for anyone who isn’t a billionaire republican. And the fact that he’s not even PRETENDING to care is an indictment of his outsized power in the government.

Many took to social media to call out the chilling laughter of McConnell, which would be more at home in a horror film than on a debate stage:

(via HuffPost, featured image: screencap/CBS News)

