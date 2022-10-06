I Wish I Could Unsee This Mitch McConnell Sex Toy but at Least It’s for a Good Cause

I literally don’t think I could come up with anything less sexy than a dildo bearing Mitch McConnell’s face but the good (if perhaps mildly twisted) people over at Dame decided to go and make that a reality anyway.

Behold, if you can stomach it:

image: Dame

The Mitch McConnell toy is not actually just made for those with a vomit fetish. It’s part of Dame’s new campaign titled “Get Fucked by the Government—On Your Terms.”

“Anti-choice politicians are f*cking you. Now you get to f*ck them back,” Dame’s website states.

image: Dame

The site explains:

Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell is f*cking America with his anti-abortion stance. And he’s doing it without our consent: 80% of Americans believe abortion should be legal in all or most cases. We’re offering a more pleasurable way to f*ck him back and support reproductive freedom in the process. 100% of this limited-edition purchase will go to abortion rights funds.

Dame’s founder and CEO Alexandra Fine spoke with The Daily Beast about the decision to make McConnell the face of this campaign.

“Mitch McConnell has been one of the most outspoken voices around abortion bans in the country. His rhetoric is dangerous to people’s autonomy over their bodies. We’ve seen this play out through his role in engineering the fall of Roe v. Wade from the very beginning,” Fine said. “Using his likeness in this product represents every anti-choice politician that has worked so hard to silence our voices and put us in danger. We hope this helps them hear us now.”

You can pre-order the Mitch McConnell toy, which comes in the appropriate shade of “ice,” just like the Senate Minority Leader’s heart and costs $80, to match the percentage of Americans who believe abortion should be legal.

(via The Daily Beast, image: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]