The Magical Mister Mistoffelees Is Force Sensitive. Change My Mind.

Being “Force sensitive” can be a blessing and a curse, depending on your draw to the Dark Side of the Force. But you know who I know for a fact is Force sensitive and would never dare be tempted by the Dark? The Magical Mister Mistoffelees from Cats. All anyone is talking about right now is Star Wars and Cats, and honestly, neither could get more ridiculous with the addition of the other, so why not?

A cat who sells himself to Victoria as having magical properties (btw Cats makes no sense, so there’s no point trying to explain further), the Magical Mister Mistoffelees struggles with his abilities throughout the entire story, much like our young Jedi as they are just beginning to learn their way with the Force. They struggle and must constantly train, and then finally, in their final battle, they have come into their journey as Jedi—much like what happens with Mister Mistoffelees.

When Macavity the Mystery Cat comes to take Old Deuteronomy as his prisoner, Mister Mistoffelees must rely on his own abilities to try to protect the cats he knows and loves—you know, like Luke Skywalker and Rey must protect their found family against the evils of the universe.

He’s not the only one who I think is strong with the Force, either. Macavity the Mystery Cat is definitely a Sith Lord. Drawn by his desire to win, willing to ruin Old Deuteronomy in order to be the Jellicle choice, I could easily see Macavity working with the Empire to try to be the greatest Sith to ever live.

Maybe it’s exploring magical properties in our pop culture more so than being Force Sensitive, but also, like if you threw these cats into space, then they would also pretty much either be a Jedi or a Sith, and I’d completely just say, “Yeah, this all checks out. It’s Star Wars.” What if they were like Babu Frik’s crew, and just all rolled up together places for galactic karaoke nights?

To be quite honest, most of the cats in Cats have properties that show to me that they could be one with the Force in some way or another.

Let’s break down these magical properties for a second. Old Deuteronomy is, essentially, a Yoda-like figure. She’s there and ready to help a cat ascend to a new life with her Jellicle choice. I’d go as far as saying that Munkustrap is a Han Solo archetype. He’s there to help push the storyline and most definitely wants to sleep with the pretty girl cat, but is also trying to help inspire the cat that needs to help save them.

I guess this makes Mister Mistoffelees our Luke Skywalker, so does that mean Macavity would be his father? Really makes you think. Anyway, the cats of the movie/musical Cats could exist in the Star Wars universe, and I think that maybe The Rise of Skywalker could have used a Magical Mister Mistoffelees to help them all.

(image: Universal Pictures)

