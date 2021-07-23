Mississippi Republicans have reached an all-time new low with the state’s attorney general urging the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade. The historic abortion ruling from 1973 “affirmed that access to safe and legal abortion is a constitutional right,” according to Planned Parenthood. This prompted a national debate that still goes strong to this day and which chooses to ignore the liberties that people should ALL have when it comes to their bodies.

Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch wrote in a brief filed with the Supreme Court, in a case that will decide the fate of Mississippi’s restrictive abortion law (per Politico), “The national fever on abortion can break only when this Court returns abortion policy to the states.” I couldn’t agree less. There is no such thing as a “national fever on abortion.” People in the U.S. overwhelmingly say that the Supreme Court should maintain the legal right to abortion protected by Roe v. Wade, time and time again. Fitch is just fear-mongering to her Republican fanbase to make herself look good and to rise through the ranks of that party, and she and those like her are the ones causing the “national fever.”

Her argument also states that the United States has changed so much since 1973 and that we need to adapt to the times. From where I’m standing, as an abortion advocate myself, this feels like a ploy to get what Fitch wants and to ensure that 2022 elections go their way when they come up again because that has been and remains a key topic of discussion that divides parties when it really shouldn’t be. It’s just that simple, and anyone who disagrees is doing a disservice to those who deserve bodily autonomy and choice.

Because Republicans have proven they don’t care to “change with the times” unless it benefits them. Take gun control for example. The rules set forth for the acquisition or right to bear arms comes from an amendment to the U.S. Constitution that was passed by Congress in 1789 and ratified in 1791, according to the National Constitution Center. That’s over 200 years ago. And with over 14,400 gun-related homicides in 2019 in the United States according to the BBC, and massive changes in what guns are capable of, you would think that change there was necessary, too.

Nope, wrong. Anytime you get near a Republican’s right to bear arms, all of a sudden the 200+ years that have passed don’t matter. All that does matter is their rights, their way, and their ability to stockpile weapons with no restrictions on private sales, increased background checks, or bans on people with records of abuse and violence; with states having their own rules. And the more that you look at it, the more it becomes obvious that a couple of cells or a barely developed fetus that isn’t even 6 weeks hold has more importance than the person who has to carry him/her/they for 9 months.

The truth is that Republicans want to take “extreme and regressive” steps, according to The Center for Reproductive Rights, and that, “Their goal is for the Supreme Court to take away our right to control our own bodies and our own futures—not just in Mississippi, but everywhere.” And with states like Texas banning abortion as early as six weeks into a pregnancy, when most people don’t even know that they’re pregnant, it’s an insulting standard set by Republicans that needs to be challenged by all who believe in a person’s right to make decisions about their own body.

(image: SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

