EXCLUSIVE: Behind the Scenes Featurette for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One Praises Hayley Atwell’s Driving in Rome

The Mission: Impossible franchise has gone through many changes throughout the years. Starting as just a spy thriller back in the 90s, the films were quite simply but they have since changed into spy dramas with high stakes technology and characters we’ve come to love very deeply. Now, with the eighth movie in the franchise having hit theaters this summer, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One introduced us to more characters and a new struggle for Ethan Hunt to unpack.

Released in July, Dead Reckoning Part One is now gearing up for its at home release date and with it comes brand new footage from the making of the movie! The Mary Sue is proud to release and exclusive look into the making of one of the most action-packed sequences in the film, including one of the best new characters to the franchise as a whole: Grace.

As part of the commentary from director Christopher McQuarrie and editor Eddie Hamilton, we get to see a glimpse into the making of the Rome car chase that Grace (Hayley Atwell) goes on with Ethan (Tom Cruise) as the two are escaping. Grace is trying to run away from Ethan, getting herself into a cop car and trying to drive away and while it doesn’t goes well, the scene is beautiful because of how Atwell sells Grace’s reactions to everything happening around her.

The featurette even calls this out, saying that Atwell’s facial expressions really feed into Grace’s feelings and what is happening around her in this scene and it’s a great look into the creation of a movie like MIssion: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One and the thought process behind the movie as a whole!

From Paramount Home Entertainment, MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – DEAD RECKONING PART One will be available to purchase on Digital 10/10. All bonus features will be available with a digital purchase. The blockbuster hit will debut on 4K Ultra HD SteelBook™, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray™, and DVD on October 31st.

