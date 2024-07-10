‘Miss Night & Day’ Episode 9 Will Show Us That Not Everything Is What It Seems

Mi-jin from Miss Night & Day is having a Freaky Friday situation. Every morning, her soul finds its way into the body of an unknown 50-year-old woman. She just wants to break free of this curse, but a once-cold case has gained new leads.

For now, Mi-jin will just have to keep working at the prosecutor’s office. There’s bigger fish to fry, and that might be Baek Cheol-gyu. He’s known to be a respectable figure in the community as a wealthy doctor who loves to do charity work. But the flashbacks suggest that he might be the serial killer that the prosecutor’s office has been hunting down for ages.

Will we get to the bottom of the truth about Baek Cheol-gyu? Episode nine of Miss Night & Day will be available on Netflix on July 13, 2024.

A wolf in sheep’s clothing?

Cheol-gyu was portrayed by the people as a pillar of the community. There’s even a popular story of Cheol-gyu deciding to live a life of service after his wife died. But the car that Ji-un, the prosecutor, chased after was registered to Hwadong Medical Center. This is the same hospital that Cheol-gyu is the director of.

His flashback on a call with an inmate also features him texting, “Clean up your own mess.” Does this mean he’s the real man behind the serial murders? Aside from the evidence the plot presents, Cheol-gyu’s behavior is rather unnerving. This is a guy who closely listens to conversations about himself or certain cases. It looks like he keeps tabs on people.

This is all just popular speculation among fans of the series. Nobody knows the truth, except Cheol-gyu’s looking extremely suspicious right now.

