Miss Fisher & The Crypt of Tears Trailer Delivers Everything We Love About the Series

Fans of the beloved Australian drama Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries were disappointed when the show ended in 2015 after three seasons. But now, five years later, everyone’s favorite glamorous super sleuth has returned with her very own feature film. Miss Fisher and the Crypt of Tears is finally coming to big and small screens in 2020, bringing with it everything we love about the delightful series.

The synopsis for the film reads: “After freeing a young Bedouin girl from her unjust imprisonment in Jerusalem, Phryne Fisher begins to unravel a decade-old mystery concerning priceless emeralds, ancient curses and the truth behind the suspicious disappearance of Shirin’s forgotten tribe. British aristocrats whose lives were impacted by the events of World War I in Mandate Palestine become caught up in the mystery as well.”

If you aren’t a member of the Fisher cult yet, you’ve been missing out. Based on the novels by Kerry Greenwood, the series follows Phryne Fisher (The Babadook‘s Essie Davis), a stylish aristocrat who moonlights as a private detective in 1920s Melbourne. Miss Fisher finds herself investigating murders with the reluctant help of Detective Inspector (and long-simmering love interest) John “Jack” Robinson (Nathan Page).

The wealthy Miss Fisher is a daring feminist heroine compared to her contemporaries: she can fly a plane, shoot a gun, and takes several lovers over the course of the series. And in a satisfying departure from the genre, Fisher isn’t a tormented anti-heroine. While she has her own demons, the character is joyful, confident, and witty. She’s like James Bond without the womanizing and the emotional baggage.

Many American viewers fell in love with the show during its run on Netflix, and rumors of a spin-off film hit the internet. After a successful crowdfunding campaign, Miss Fisher returns in her biggest adventure yet.

The trailer delivers on the larger budget, giving us a more expansive world as we see Miss Fisher traveling the world with stops in Morocco, Israel, and England, in addition to her native Australia. The trailer delivers on everything we love about Miss Fisher: beautiful costumes, witty bon mots, and chemistry with every man she encounters.

The film had its world premiere at the Palm Springs International Film Festival earlier this month, and will be released in Australia on February 27th. The film will be released in select theaters in the U.S. and be available on the streaming service Acorn TV in March 2020. If you are looking to catch up on the series, all three seasons are currently available on Acorn TV.

Also on Acorn TV is the spin-off series Miss Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries, which follows the adventures of Miss Fisher’s niece Peregrine Fisher (Geraldine Hakewill) as she solves mysteries in Melbourne in the swinging 1960s.

Are you excited for Miss Fisher & The Crypt of Tears? Will Phryne and Jack finally hook up? And where is Dot?!

(image: screencap/Roadshow NZ)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com