‘Minecraft’ Happy Meal release date, confirmed

With Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment busy crafting the big-screen adventure A Minecraft Movie (points for originality on that title), McDonald’s has decided to stack its own blocks in the marketing game with the special edition Minecraft Happy Meal. Are you grabbing one?

Recommended Videos

A Minecraft Movie, starring Jason Momoa, Danielle Brooks, Emma Myers, and Sebastian Hansen, is set to break into U.S. theaters on April 4, 2025. The film follows them as four ordinary misfits, stuck in the usual struggles of everyday life, until—bam!—they’re sucked into a mysterious portal and dropped straight into the Overworld, a.k.a., the world of Minecraft.

To get home, they’ll need to craft, mine, and survive like true adventurers, and luckily, they won’t be doing it alone. Enter Steve (played by none other than Jack Black), the ultimate Minecraft veteran and master builder. With his expert guidance—and probably a lot of trial and error—they’ll embark on a quest that’s equal parts perilous, hilarious, and full of nostalgic gaming nods.

To mark the occasion, McDonald’s is adding Minecraft to its long-running tradition of pop culture-inspired limited-edition Happy Meals. From Super Mario to Pokémon to Disney, the golden arches have always known how to feed both nostalgia and fandom. Now, Minecraft joins the roster—but when can you mine one for yourself?

Launching just days before A Minecraft Movie hits theaters, the McDonald’s Minecraft Happy Meal will be available worldwide starting April 1, 2025—and no, it’s not an April Fool’s joke. Fans can pick between a Big Mac or a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, accompanied by the Nether Flame sauce, a limited-edition hot sauce inspired by The Nether.

But the real treasure? Buyers will get one of six exclusive collectibles with their meals, which include Grimace Egg, Birdie, Zombie Hamburglar, a McPotion, a Big Mac Chest, and a Fry Helmet. And here’s where it gets even better—each collectible includes a redeemable code for an exclusive in-game skin, so you can flex your Happy Meal loot in Minecraft itself.

As a bonus, McDonald’s is also serving up a Minecraft Add-On Pack—free of charge! This exclusive in-game expansion brings McDonaldland characters, themed builds, and unique tools into the blocky world of Minecraft. To claim the free Add-On Pack, all you need to do is purchase the Happy Meal through the McDonald’s App. So, if you ever wanted to build a pixelated McDonald’s or have Grimace roaming your world, April 1 is your day to make your dreams come true!

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy