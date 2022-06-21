Millie Bobby Brown is always the talk of the town, but recently, she’s been making headlines while promoting the fourth season of Stranger Things. While we still are waiting for part two of the Netflix series’ latest season to drop on July 1, Brown might also be heading to a different streaming platform if these new rumors are true.

In a rumor from The Mirror (so take it with a grain of salt), a “source” says that Brown and her manager (who happens to also be her father) have had meetings with Lucasfilm and Kathleen Kennedy and shared how much the two had a mutual respect and wanted to work together on either a movie or as a central part of one of the Disney+ television shows.

“Millie is on Disney’s radar for the new Star Wars projects,” The Mirror says their source told them. “She’s had contact with Kathleen, who is aware of her desire to feature in a movie or play a central role in one of the new TV projects for Disney Plus. The conversations are informal but there’s huge mutual respect there. The Disney executives know just how much of an icon she is already for the 10 to 30-year-old audience and what that brings in terms of appeal. She could easily take home $15m for a first film or series. And she doesn’t need to audition – it’s more a case of how the director and her bond. She has the gravitas to hold down the lead for that universe.”

What’s fascinating about this is that people have been, for years, pointing out how Millie Bobby Brown looks a lot like Carrie Fisher. So, having her in talks for Star Wars at all is interesting, but given the popularity of little Leia in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, played by Vivien Lyra Blair, they could be looking into a Leia series, and I wouldn’t be angry about it.

(featured image: Netflix)

Here are some other stories we saw out there today:

We have some new casting announcements for the Percy Jackson series! (via Variety)

“State and local governments are racking up profits and savings through unpaid labor in prisons, a new report documents.” (via Bolts Mag)

Lynn Malerba, who is the first woman to be named ceremonial chief of the Mohegan Tribe, is now heading to the Treasury Department tribal affairs office. (via The HuffPost)

“‘If you have something, you have to share it with other people,’ said Jaswiendre Singh of Phoenix, whose Sikh religious values factored into his decision” to sell gas at a significantly lower price than competitors. (via NBC News)

Léa Seydoux is heading to Dune: Part II as Lady Margot. (via Variety)

Anything we missed out there today, Mary Suevians? Let us know what you saw in the comments below!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]