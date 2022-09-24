Millie Bobby Brown Returns as Teen Detective in ‘Enola Holmes 2’

2020’s teen mystery Enola Holmes, starring Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things) as Sherlock Holmes’ little sister, was an unexpected delight. Based on the YA fiction series The Enola Holmes Mysteries by Nancy Springer, Holmes returns in a new sequel that captures all the wit and charm of the first film. Netflix premiered the first trailer for Enola Holmes 2 at their Tudum fan event, and there was plenty to enjoy. The first film saw Enola using her skills to find her missing mother Eudoria (the always welcome Helena Bonham Carter) and solve a larger political conspiracy. The sequel finds Enola opening her very own detective agency, but facing the sexism of the time (as well as clients who would rather hire her more famous brother).

As Enola pursues the case of a missing girl, she finds that her mystery intersects with Sherlock’s own investigation. Henry Cavill returns as Sherlock, as does romantic interest Louis Partridge as Viscount Tewkesbury. Adeel Akhtar is also back as Lestrade, along with Susie Wokoma as Edith. Bonham Carter also rejoins the cast, but Sam Claflin’s uptight Mycroft Holmes is nowhere to be seen (the first film ended with Sherlock taking over Enola’s guardianship from Mycroft, so it’s not much of a surprise there). Newcombers include David Thewlis (Wonder Woman), Hannah Dodd (Anatomy Of A Scandal), and Sharon Duncan-Brewster (Sex Education). Also reprising their roles are director Harry Bradbeer (Killing Eve, Fleabag) and writer Jack Thorne (His Dark Materials).

Enola Holmes was originally intended for theatrical release, but Warner Bros. sold the film to Netflix after the pandemic hit. The film proved to be a massive success, garnering a 91 percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes and becoming one of Netflix’s most-streamed movies with an estimated 76 million households watching the film in its first month. It’s lovely to see a mystery franchise headed by a woman, and one that the whole family can enjoy watching together.

Enola Holmes 2 premieres on Netflix on November 4.

(featured image: Alex Bailey/Netflix)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]