Mike Pence Will Head the Coronavirus Reponse Team, so Yeah, We’re Screwed

#Pencedemic is already trending.

By Chelsea SteinerFeb 27th, 2020, 2:43 pm
Mike Pence looks unhappy in front of the American flag.

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

As the coronavirus spreads across the globe, governments everywhere are enacting various protective measures to keep their citizens safe and to quarantine the virus. Here in America, Donald Trump has appointed Vice President/sentient golf club Mike Pence to head up the coronavirus task force. This (like everything in the Trump administration) is troubling for a variety of reasons. First off, Pence has zero background in health, medicine, or emergency response.

But more importantly, Pence’s policies as governor of Indiana caused the worst HIV outbreak in the state’s history. Pence facilitated the massive outbreak by cutting public health spending, which included slashing funds for Planned Parenthood. The then-governor was also morally opposed to clean needle exchange, which exacerbated the spread of the virus among intravenous drug users.

By appointing Pence at the head of the response team, Trump has once again made the same move he criticized Obama for in 2014, during the response to the Ebola outbreak, because OF COURSE there’s a tweet for everything.

Trump has also dismantled the pandemic response strategy that Obama implemented, which included a senior position on the National Security Council solely devoted to issue. Trump has also defunded the CDC and the NIH, and his 2020 budget proposal contained over $3 billion in cuts to world health programs.

Naturally, the Trump administration is not only woefully unprepared to deal with the spread of COVID-19, but they are also blatantly lying to the American public about the current threat. In response, many have taken to social media to call out the situation with the hashtag #Pencedemic.

In the meantime, Trump himself seems more concerned with the stock market plunging amid pandemic fears than the health of Americans. Now is a good time to make sure you’re registered to vote.

Chelsea Steiner

