Who can save us when the multiverse is collapsing? Only Michelle Yeoh can. In a trailer for her latest movie, we get to see Yeoh as Evelyn Wang, a woman who clearly loves her family and is just trying to make it through the day when she’s suddenly thrust into her own multiverse and forced to figure out the best version of herself to win.

Starring Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr., with James Hong, Everything Everywhere All at Once looks exactly like the kind of action movie I want to see Michelle Yeoh star in. The trailer is wild, crashing into her infinite versions of herself and forcing Evelyn into a role she doesn’t necessarily want. Out of all of the Evelyns in all the universes, she’s the one who must stop the universe from combusting, and she has the ability to use the memories and skills from the other versions of herself to do so.

You’d think that, in a world of multiverses (in our comic book movies and beyond), we’d be tired of this sort of thing, and yet, this trailer is something incredible. The synopsis from IMDb reads as follows: “An aging Chinese immigrant is swept up in an insane adventure, where she alone can save the world by exploring other universes connecting with the lives she could have led.”

The power of Michelle Yeoh

Yeoh is the kind of performer who can bring to life a character you know you can trust, but at the same time, you know if that she’ll take you down if you step out of line. We’ve seen it in her performances on Star Trek: Discovery and in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings recently, but Yeoh has made a career of playing these absolutely badass ladies.

What’s so fascinating about Evelyn is that it seems as if her life isn’t anything “special.” She’s a wife and a mother who is trying to sort out her bills, and that’s that. But when she gets thrown into her own multiverse, she has to do the right thing even if she’d rather be with her daughter. And why is there a raccoon that seems to be singing? I hope that’s her sidekick in one of the universes Evelyn finds herself in.

Whatever Everything Everywhere All at Once ends up being, it is just absolutely incredible seeing Michelle Yeoh shine in this trailer. She’s one of the best out there, and Evelyn looks like a badass character ready to take on whatever the multiverse has in store for her. But would you expect anything less from a character that Michelle Yeoh is bringing to life?

There’s no release date yet, but this is one we all should be keeping our eyes on.

(image: A24)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]