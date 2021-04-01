My Hero Academia PLUS ULTRA Cosplay Celebration Day Six!

Welcome to the sixth day of our My Hero Academia cosplay celebration! Now that we’re back in the world that Izuku Midoriya writes about in his Campus notebook, we’re featuring cosplayers and geeking out about what we can’t wait to see in the new season!

Season 5 of My Hero Academia is airing over on Funimation right now, which you can check out right over here! The first four seasons are also available (dubbed and subbed) in case you need to catch up. In case you’re new to My Hero Academia, you can check out this nifty write-up that delves into what the series is all about (and why I talk about it so much). You can also check out my review of the first episode of season 5 here.

Oh, and Funimation is sharing the features, too, along with the official My Hero Academia Twitter account!

Pure Mage

What inspired you to cosplay the character you're cosplaying?

Kirishima is a totally chill guy and an awesome friend. He’s someone I aspire to be!

What are you looking forward to with season 5?

I’m just excited to see how all the students improve with their hero education and I’m excited to see more of Class 1B and the new pro heroes they introduced us to in the last season!

What are some of your favorite My Hero Academia moments? I know there's a lot, but try and keep it at three?

-Red Riots unbreakable

-The USJ incident

-The scene where All Might tells Izuku that he can be a hero

Social media time! Tell us where we can find you! Give me as many links as you want. Twitter? TikTok? Patreon? I want it all!

Instagram

TikTok

Twitter

Tumblr

Rockee

What inspired you to cosplay the character you're cosplaying?

I love the complexity of Todoroki and really connected with some of his struggles on a personal level.

What are you looking forward to with season 5?

I’m excited to see Bakugo continue to grow as a character. There’s also something that happens in the manga that’s a spoiler, but this season might get to it. I hope it does!

What are some of your favorite My Hero Academia moments? I know there's a lot, but try and keep it at three?

-The Bakugo vs Uraraka fight! It really showed that Bakugo respected her as an opponent.

-Bakugo and Deku fighting Nine in My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising is a cinematic masterpiece.

-Todoroki and Bakugo with the kids during their supplementary studies for failing the license exam. It really showed their growing friendship (that Bakugo, of course, denies lol).

Social media time! Tell us where we can find you! Give me as many links as you want. Twitter? TikTok? Patreon? I want it all!

Instagram

TikTok

Twitter

Yuko Ninoy

What inspired you to cosplay the character you're cosplaying?

The way he’s moving forward and trying his best. I can’t find the right words because he’s too precious!

What are you looking forward to with season 5?

The new OST of course! Also, the new opening and the ending, I’m looking forward to them!

What are some of your favorite My Hero Academia moments? I know there's a lot, but try and keep it at three?

If we mention it till the 4th season my favorites are:

-UA Sports Festival

-Deku training to work with his new power

-The scene when my boi Bakugo was captured by the villains :((

Social media time! Tell us where we can find you! Give me as many links as you want. Twitter? TikTok? Patreon? I want it all!

TikTok

Instagram

Twitter

OsoKind

What inspired you to cosplay the character you're cosplaying?

Aizawa is my absolute favorite character. He brings me comfort even when I’m in cosplay for him. He has this way of making me so happy even when I don’t feel like doing anything! I only strive to be the best for him. I want to improve my cosplay of him.

What are you looking forward to with season 5?

I know the manga is really crazy right now, but I’m really excited to see all of those little things be animated. I also really really look forward to all the new cosplays!

What are some of your favorite My Hero Academia moments? I know there's a lot, but try and keep it at three?

-My absolute favorite moment was the hero performance. Everyone singing and having the best time of their lives.

-My second favorite part was the Deku Vs Overhaul fight. That specific scene is what got me into the show in the first place!! It has a special place in my heart.

-I basically like any time Eraserhead is on screen!!

Social media time! Tell us where we can find you! Give me as many links as you want. Twitter? TikTok? Patreon? I want it all!

TikTok

Instagram

That’s all for today’s features! Tomorrow will be our last round of features to celebrate My Hero Academia, so be sure to come check them out!

(Image: Pure Mage, Rockee, Yuko Ninoy, and OsoKind)

