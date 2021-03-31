My Hero Academia PLUS ULTRA Cosplay Celebration Day Five!

Welcome to the fifth day of our My Hero Academia cosplay celebration! In honor of season five bringing us back to U.A. High, we’ve been featuring cosplayers and geeking out about what we can’t wait to see in the new season!

Season 5 of My Hero Academia is airing over on Funimation right now, which you can check out right over here! The first four seasons are also available (dubbed and subbed) in case you need to catch up. In case you’re new to My Hero Academia, you can check out this nifty write-up that delves into what the series is all about (and why I talk about it so much). You can also check out my review of the first episode of season 5 here.

Oh, and Funimation is sharing the features, too, along with the official My Hero Academia Twitter account!

gracie (rei)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by rei (@ar.min.arlert)

What inspired you to cosplay the character you’re cosplaying?

The character (Shoto Todoroki) himself.

What are you looking forward to with season 5?

Seeing all of the characters in action.

What are some of your favorite My Hero Academia moments? I know there’s a lot, but try and keep it at three?

Deku vs Todoroki during the Sports Festival.

Social media time! Tell us where we can find you! Give me as many links as you want. Twitter? TikTok? Patreon? I want it all!

TikTok

Instagram

Friday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Xiaos Wife 👺💙 (@ratasticcosplays)

What inspired you to cosplay the character you’re cosplaying?

I’ve related to Bakugo and his immense growth and characterization. He’s such an in-depth and complex character!

What are you looking forward to with season 5?

I’m mostly looking forward to new character interactions and getting to see my faves again!

What are some of your favorite My Hero Academia moments? I know there’s a lot, but try and keep it at three?

Gosh so many moments in the series but a definite fave continues to be All Might giving Deku his powers and continuing to believe in this poor boy no matter what!

Social media time! Tell us where we can find you! Give me as many links as you want. Twitter? TikTok? Patreon? I want it all!

Linktree

Kam

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌟Kam🌟 (@kamochaco)

What inspired you to cosplay the character you’re cosplaying?

Mirko is one of my favorite characters. I admire her strength and determination! And she’s gorgeous!

What are you looking forward to with season 5?

Definitely the joint training with Class 1A and 1B. And more Hawks!

What are some of your favorite My Hero Academia moments? I know there’s a lot, but try and keep it at three?

Two of them are from the Sports Festival: Uraraka vs. Bakugo and Todoroki vs. Deku. The third is Class 1A’s festival performance when Eri smiled for the first time. It always makes me cry!

Social media time! Tell us where we can find you! Give me as many links as you want. Twitter? TikTok? Patreon? I want it all!

TikTok

Instagram

Twitter

Meliamor1412

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mel (@meliamor.cos)

What inspired you to cosplay the character you’re cosplaying?

Mirio is my favorite character and he has been a huge inspiration to follow my dreams and never give up no matter what, so I’ve started working towards my dream and learning to be a voice actor.

What are you looking forward to with season 5?

Shinsou!

What are some of your favorite My Hero Academia moments? I know there’s a lot, but try and keep it at three?

It’s a manga spoiler but it involves, you guessed it, Mirio!

Social media time! Tell us where we can find you! Give me as many links as you want. Twitter? TikTok? Patreon? I want it all!

Instagram

TikTok

Ko-fi

—

That’s it for today’s features! See everyone tomorrow. PLUS ULTRA!

(Image: gracie (rei), Friday, Kam, and Meliamor1412)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]