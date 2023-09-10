Mexico Decriminalizes Abortion Nationwide

Reproductive rights got a big win in Latin America as Mexico’s Supreme Court ruled to decriminalize abortion earlier this week. Mexico’s Supreme Court threw out the federal penalties for abortion, ruling that any national law that prohibits this type of care is unconstitutional, and furthermore, violates women’s rights. The federal public health service and any and all federal institutions must provide abortion services to any individual who requests it.

This newest ruling represents a slow and steady pattern of increased abortion rights and access across Latin America. This has often been cited as the “green wave” because many women protesting for these rights on the continent wear green bandanas. Mexico City decriminalized abortion 15 years ago, while Argentina legalized it in 2020 and Colombia followed suit in 2022. Many Latin American countries are conservative, especially Colombia. This is due to their religious views, as Catholicism is one of the most prevalent religions in the region. These rights are a huge win for women and for everyone who believes in reproductive freedom.

While this is positive news, the implementation of these laws will still be tough. Marina Reyna, the director of the Guerrero Association Against Violence toward Women, made a note of such challenges that will remain. She stated, “There is still a lot of resistance,” as there are 22 pending investigations against women who have been accused of getting abortions. Díaz de León, a feminist in Mexico, is worried that some women, especially in certain areas, may not be able to take advantage of this new ruling. The fight for women’s rights is not something that is set in stone, as Americans know full well. We have to still fight and hope for the best.

While Latin America is trending in a good direction, so many questions remain here in the United States. Many Republicans do not even agree on what the laws or limits for abortion should be. The most extreme wing of the party has pushed a national ban, which would be cataclysmic for women and everyone who can give birth. Mexico has already been an outlet for Americans who seek healthcare that they may not be able to get in the U.S. due to legal restrictions or financial issues. It will be interesting to see if women start to travel to Mexico to take advantage of this new ruling. While many places in this country still allow abortion access, border states like Texas are controlled by douchebags like Greg Abbott. So a rise in healthcare tourism for this procedure seems likely.

(via Texas Public Radio, featured image: YangYin/Getty Images)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]