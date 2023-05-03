Men Finally Stepped Up Their Met Gala Fashion Game After Years of Disappointment

The Met Gala is widely thought of as the biggest night in fashion as most of the invitees go all out for the party’s theme. It’s basically a celebrity prom with a bit of Halloween sprinkled in, and the designers who dress the attendees usually take cues from the Hunger Games Capitol residents with big skirts, bright colors, and lots of jewels.

However, while most of the women/non-binary attendees do the absolute most (in the best way possible), their male counterparts are consistently boring with their plain suit and ties. Even when the theme was literally Camp, which is “an intentional over-the-top-ness, a slightly (or extremely) “off” quality, bad taste as a vehicle for good art,” the men still showed up looking like they were plus ones at a wedding. If there’s one thing you can count on at the Met Gala, it’s the men being as boring as watching paint dry.

men shouldn’t be able to attend met gala if they’re just gonna wear a fucking suit https://t.co/pGIle4qe1i — c (@suguruhrs) May 1, 2023

With CAMP as this year’s #MetGala theme, here’s a sneak peek at all the bold and daring looks we can expect from the men: pic.twitter.com/NlGGvscU1d — ??????? ?????? (@MrMichaelSwartz) May 5, 2019

Until now.

During this year’s Met Gala, where the theme was honoring Karl Lagerfeld, Chanel’s creative director and known colossal asshole, the men absolutely showed up and came to play at the game of high-end fashion lewks.

To be honest, there were so many men serving looks that it’s hard to pick my favorite one. It was like finding food in a fashion desert; I want to eat them all up. Bad Bunny absolutely demolished this backless suit with a white rose shawl from the French fashion house Jacquemus. Singer Conan Gray ate up this bejeweled ​​Balmain suit with a floor length blazer and matching pearl encrusted fan. And the internet’s favorite dad Pedro Pascal showed some skin in a black-and-red Valentino look that included a stunning trench coat and short shorts. I could go on and on with all of the best dressed men from the Met Gala—I don’t know what was in the water this year, but I need it bottled and distributed to every man before every Met Gala.

Of course, I wasn’t the only person who was fawning over the men of the Met. Below are some of the best reactions to our favorite men finally slaying:

boring men at the met gala pack your bags you will never be HIM pic.twitter.com/nztSET71At — sara ? mcm (@chaoticmulaney) May 1, 2023

The men actually eating at the #MetGala this year, Chadwick Boseman you will always be famous pic.twitter.com/RCRLEcPFa3 — barbie bananna (2023) (@aforanna_) May 2, 2023

The men really stepped up on the Met Gala this year wait #MetGala pic.twitter.com/WlQJPu6WFv — ☆ | SCREAM VI (@starzlumax) May 2, 2023

I do not want a single “what do you expect men to wear” this year. This. I expect this. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/Oi0xtoacMN — Penelope Garcia’s Emo Phase (@hey_lookitsem) May 1, 2023

Loved seeing the men come out to play this year. Thank you! #MetGala pic.twitter.com/2qDYPi69eL — ?ℤ?? (@MrsBatboy) May 2, 2023

this might be the first met gala where the men are kinda competing with the women a little pic.twitter.com/tE9VPzofXL — HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@keyon) May 2, 2023

Let’s hope these guys keep the same energy next year! We will not accept any excuses anymore! Leave the suits at HOME!

(featured image: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

