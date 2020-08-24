comScore

Mentally, I’m Here in This New Meme Taking Over the Internet

By Rachel LeishmanAug 24th, 2020, 5:14 pm

The Avengers hanging out at Clint's fake home in Age of Ultron

We all want to escape, right? That’s where we’re all at in the midst of everything happening? Because that’s where I am, but the problem with 2020 is that you quite literally cannot escape. You’re supposed to stay in your home, and then staying in your home, you see everyone who isn’t following social distancing guidelines and you just feel like screaming.

Basically, you just want to crawl into a hole and forget the world, but that’s pretty much impossible, so a beautiful new meme is taking over to help us all explain how we’re doing mentally. Right now, it’s too hard to try to explain how we all feel. Words seem to not work, and so, we have this meme.

So, let’s see where some people are right now, mentally. (Trust me, it’s great, and there are … lots of people mentally in Edward Scissorhands?)

So, mentally, where are you? I’m definitely in a James Bond film, I think—or, like I said online, in that scene from Avengers: Endgame where Tony Stark, Natasha Romanoff, and Bruce Banner are all lying around Avengers Compound with a bunch of pillows and in sweatpants.

Let us know your favorite tweets or where you are, mentally, in the comments below!

