It isn’t rare for men to comment on women’s bodies when none of us asked for it. Since Elon Musk took over Twitter and turned it into X, it has since been kicked into high gear.

Currently, for some reason, these men have logged onto X to shame women for looking…perfectly normal. It started with a man sharing a post from an entirely different social media platform that said “My gf has a pouch like pic and it doesn’t seem to go away no matter how hard she hits the gym. Is surgery my only hope?”

First, her body has NOTHING to do with you and encouraging a woman to get surgery for a normal “pouch” is actually ridiculous. The post would have stayed on some horrid other app if someone who goes by the name “Bad Billy Pratt” hadn’t shared it to X without anyone asking him to.

Why do all women insist on skin tight clothing? pic.twitter.com/N9x8VmgJ9W — “Bad” Billy Pratt (@KILLTOPARTY) March 15, 2025

The community note states that “This is bad rage bait to promote the authors book. This is a poorly produced ad” but it is also very telling that this is the kind of stuff that gets traction for better or for worse. The “ad” has thousands of likes on it.

Then someone named David Santa Clara posted an image of Rachel Zegler. He zoomed in on her back and showed that she had small hair on her back which is also completely normal for women.

This is why Disney is about to lose $300MM… pic.twitter.com/0I9VCW4OFe — David Santa Carla ? (@TheOnlyDSC) March 18, 2025

The mentality that these men can comment on normal bodies really is the embodiment of male privilege and it is upsetting to see how many people engage with it in a “positive” way. These accounts are not anything to praise.

It is always men who are alone and miserable

If these two men have regular lives with wives and family, it is even sadder because you have people in your life who should be telling you to stop. But alas, that’s the unfortunate world that we live in. Women cannot be normal and live our lives without some man trying to comment on them.

Neither of these women deserved to be put on “blast” on social media. It makes women everywhere insecure and perpetuates the idea that women are not enough no matter what we do. Women like Rachel Zegler are under public scrutiny at every step of the way but that doesn’t stop these men from posting images of them trying to “shame” a woman who is doing nothing but living her life.

I could scream and yell to leave women alone but that’s not going to matter. These men will turn their ire on me and comment on my body like they are any better. What’s sad is to see the amount of people who reply to these accounts and comment in agreement with them. You don’t have to look at anyone and comment on their body and their lives and yet we see it daily on social media.

But in this case, both of these women being shamed are perfectly normal and it is truly baffling to see how men will comment on women’s bodies like this.

