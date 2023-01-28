If These Memes Are To Be Believed, the Academy Has a Lot of Investigating To Do

Andrea Riseborough’s Best Actress Oscar nomination is proving to be this awards season’s biggest upset. Riseborough’s surprise nomination for her performance in a film called To Leslie seemed to come out of nowhere, the apparent result of an aggressive PR campaign pushing the film via celebrity tweets.

The campaign’s success has turned attention to a number of issues, from the ethics of PR campaigns masquerading as grassroots support (especially as it compares to the traditional, widely accepted method of funneling millions of dollars into a campaign) to the ways in which institutional racism plays out in the entertainment industry. It’s now also looking like Riseborough’s Oscar campaign might have been an outright violation of Academy rules.

The Academy has a rule against “lobbying,” which states: “Contacting Academy members directly and in a manner outside of the scope of these rules to promote a film or achievement for Academy Award consideration is expressly forbidden.”

According to Puck News, “the mastermind of the effort” to get Riseborough nominated was actor Mary McCormack, who is married to To Leslie’s director Michael Morris and who also shares a manager with Riseborough. The outlet says they were “relentless in soliciting support.”

The Los Angeles Times also says that McCormack and Morris “contacted nearly every one” of their famous contacts, “requesting their friends watch the movie and, if they liked it, spread the word.”

The Academy has declined to comment but Puck’s Matthew Belloni, “I’m told the Academy is looking at this issue, and that it will likely be raised at the board of governors meeting on Tuesday.”

Obviously, everyone has varying opinions as to whether the amount of attention being focused on this campaign is overblown or deeply necessary. (At the very least it really seems like the Academy needs to reassess what constitutes “lobbying”!)

Nonetheless, if the Academy is taking up the issue and having a meeting about it anyway, Twitter has some ideas for other oversights and various awards-related crimes to add to their docket:

The Academy is reportedly looking into why PADDINGTON 2 did not secure a Best Picture nomination.



The issue will also likely be raised at the board of governors meeting this Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/p9l5lJK83Z — Braddington (@bradwhipple) January 28, 2023

The Academy is reportedly looking into why Eddie Murphy did not secure a Best Actor nomination for Dolemite Is My Name.



The issue will also likely be raised at the board of governors meeting this Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/GIl4aWD1n6 — Brittany Knupper (@BrittanyKnupper) January 27, 2023

The Academy is reportedly looking into why Toni Collette failed to receive an Oscar nomination for HEREDITARY.



The issue will also likely be raised at the board of governors meeting this Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/n81BEp3jbe — Joe (@Cinema_Joe23) January 27, 2023

The Academy is reportedly looking into why Andrew Garfield did not secure a Best Supporting Actor nomination for The Social Network.



The issue will also likely be raised at the board of governors meeting this Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/sWpxGnS5II — evan romano (@EvanRomano) January 27, 2023

The Academy is reportedly looking into why Keira Knightley did not secure a Best Actress win for Pride & Prejudice.



The issue will also likely be raised at the board of governors meeting this Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/8NmUfyLZHA — Sara Clements #Sundance23 (@mildredsfierce) January 27, 2023

The Academy is reportedly looking into why Sarah Michelle Gellar did not secure a Best Actress in a Leading Role nomination for “Scooby Doo.”



The issue will also likely be raised at the board of governors meeting this Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/GDfJlGwRwh — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) January 27, 2023

The Academy is reportedly looking into why Missy Piggy failed to receive an Oscar for The Muppet Movie.



The issue will also likely be raised at the board of governors meeting this Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/FYNAWeyMBy — ?️‍⚧️?️‍?The Muppets No Context ? (@MuppetNo) January 28, 2023

The Academy is reportedly looking into why Kristen Wiig did not secure a Best Actress nomination for “Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar.”



The issue will also likely be raised at the board of governors meeting this Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/jNu62mBteu — Rohita Kadambi (@RohitaKadambi) January 27, 2023

The Academy is reportedly looking into why Amy Adams did not secure a Best Actress nomination for Arrival.



The issue will also likely be raised at the board of governors meeting this Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/WFRDUQu9xa — Matt Neglia @Sundance (@NextBestPicture) January 27, 2023

OK, that one deserves to be up for discussion twice:

The Academy is reportedly looking into why Amy Adams did not secure a Best Actress nomination for 'Arrival'.



The issue will also likely be raised at the board of governors meeting this Tuesday.



One Academy voter was quoted as stating "Really?! How in the f*** did that happen?!" pic.twitter.com/FnaSASZcHI — Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) January 27, 2023

What egregious oversights would you like to see the board of governors discuss at this alleged Tuesday meeting?

