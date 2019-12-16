Megyn Kelly Has Seen Bombshell, and She Would Have Made Edits

There was never any denying that Bombshell was going to be a movie that got people talking, covering sexual harassment scandals at Fox News. So far, there have been several different takes, but a lot of them claim that, despite the amazing acting, the women of Fox are just not great avatars for this story. One of the major figures in the film, Megyn Kelly, posted an Instagram picture with a caption sharing that she had little input on the film:

While the movie ‘Bombshell’ is loosely based on my experience during the sexual harassment scandal at Fox News, I have nothing to do with this film, did not sell the rights to my story or book and only got my first look at the film once it was past the point of any possible edits, though there are certainly some I would have made. Watching this picture was an incredibly emotional experience for me, and for those with whom I saw it. Sexual harassment is pervasive in this country; it can leave scars that do not heal. My heart goes out to those who’ve gone through it, who I hope might find some comfort in this story. As for my thoughts about the film, I’ll have more soon.

Now, I am not a fan of Megyn Kelly, and while I can absolutely say she did not deserve anything she faced in terms of sexual harassment, her lasting legacy in media is as someone who has shared bigoted, racist talking points. However, since this is a movie that already throws softballs at the women of Fox and the racism/homophobia of the company, it seems strange that one of the women involved in the real-life events had little involvement in the actual film.

One of the issues I have with Bombshell is that it seems odd that one of the first movies about the Me Too movement is being written and directed by men. Again, it just shows how, even with movements that are supposed to place women and survivors at the forefront, they can still put pushed out of their own stories. I don’t think Bombshell is a movie with malicious intent, but I think it’s just a weird look, on top of everything.

That being said, Megyn Kelly being brought into the spotlight because of this is a double-edged sword. While I doubt it will make people forget the things she has done, it does put a bad taste in my mouth that a film like this can’t have the nuance to show the whole messy person she was. She can keep those notes, though. In addition to Kelly, another figure from the film, Gretchen Carlson, played by Nicole Kidman, wrote a New York Times op-ed calling for Fox News to lift the NDAs of former employees, so the bombshells may just keep dropping.

(via IndieWire, image: Lionsgate)

