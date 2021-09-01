Bullying Accusations Against Meghan Markle Reportedly Rescinded

Back when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were getting ready for their huge sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey, news came out of the Palace that there were allegations about Meghan Markle being a bully. Those claims are still subject to an ongoing investigation, but it seems like the staffers involved have allegedly shared that they don’t want to pursue their claims.

The alleged activity took place in 2018, according to Jason Knauf, Harry and Meghan’s former communications secretary. Knauf, according to reports, sent an email to the HR department responsible for Buckingham Palace, naming two staffers who came forward with the allegations against the royal couple. The Sussex team have denied the allegations once they came to the surface.

Yahoo shares that in an updated epilogue for Finding Freedom, written by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, “sources confirmed that upon discovery of Jason [Knauf]’s email, two of the individuals mentioned in the email asked for any allegations made to HR about their experiences with Meghan to be rescinded.”

We may never actually know exactly what the “bullying” stuff actually was, but due to the timing of the allegations and it quickly following Markle’s legal victory against the tabloids, it will always be slightly shadowed by doubt.

Speaking of bullies, Deadline has reported that Piers Morgan and ITV have been cleared by UK regulator Ofcom over the gross comments Morgan made on Good Morning Britain about Meghan Markle.

Following her interview with Oprah, due to being perpetually salty, Morgan told the viewers that he didn’t believe Markle’s mental health claims and mocked her experiences. “I wouldn’t believe her if she read me a weather report,” Morgan commented. This caused his fellow anchors to push back against Morgan’s comments, and subsequently, Morgan left the show because of getting some criticism in person.

Morgan’s comments about Markle have been gross, especially when colored by the fact that they went on one date and his response to her seems to be shaded by that, 3hich is both sexist and childish.

Taken from Deadline:

Ofcom received a record 58,000 complaints over the comments but said today that limiting Morgan’s views would be a “chilling restriction” on free speech. The org did criticize Morgan for his “disregard” for the topic of suicide, but said ITV had “provided adequate protection to viewers from potentially harmful and highly offensive statements about mental health and suicide.”

Gotta love that free speech.

(via Yahoo, image: Dominic Lipinski – Pool/Getty Images)

