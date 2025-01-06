Meghan Markle critics ‘triggered’ over her upcoming Netflix cooking show

Meghan Markle’s upcoming Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, has received explosive criticism from Meghan McCain ahead of its debut. Social media users resorted to defending Markle with memes.

McCain has only seen the trailer for Markle’s upcoming show but has accused it of being overly curated. McCain commented, “All of this, even in the trailer, is highly curated, produced, and out of touch.” In her lengthy X post, she claimed to be a former Meghan Markle supporter. McCain lost respect for Markle “when she disrespected the royal family.” It seems that McCain’s critique isn’t truly about Markle’s show. Instead, this long online rant appears to be targeted against Markle’s character.

Social media users spotted the irony of McCain’s criticism. After all, Meghan McCain proudly puts “political nepo baby” on her X biography. Several pointed out McCain’s privilege, as she is the daughter of former Senator John McCain. One X user wrote, “She’s the last person that should be talking about being tone-deaf with her privileged a—.” Others laughed at how McCain’s reaction was blown out of proportion. Another X user wrote, “Imagine being triggered by a Netflix series.”

The pot waves at the kettle

Meghan's cooking show is out of touch and unrelatable ? pic.twitter.com/KKtlcII2Gf — Kay Ross-Levy ? (@KayRoss96) January 4, 2025

Perhaps the most ironic part of McCain’s post is her defense of the British royal family against Markle’s alleged disrespect. She complains about Markle being out of touch but defends a family whose job entails wearing precious jewels on their heads. Several X users decided to troll McCain’s criticism by quoting her and placing photos of British royal family members instead. After all, there’s nothing relatable about royals riding carriages gilded with gold. These carriages aren’t made of solid gold—not that it matters because no common person would ever coat their cars with gold leaves.

Simply put, Meghan Markle just wants to arrange flowers and cook on Netflix—so let her cook. McCain’s criticism, on the other hand, seems entirely misplaced and hypocritical. After all, what authority does McCain have to demand that Markle “do something to help people” while she fumes online over a show she hasn’t even watched yet? Wanting to showcase a basic life skill—cooking—on a major platform is not out of touch. It’s arguably going to be a net benefit to anyone who wants to get into cooking and learn new recipes. But alas, this is a world where even cooking shows are no longer safe from furious keyboard warriors.

