The U.S. women’s soccer team was defeated by Canada at the Tokyo Olympics, for the first time since 2001, dashing their hopes of winning gold. And what are haters doing instead of cheering on Team USA and looking towards the next Olympics? Oh, they’re coming after Megan Rapinoe, her hair, her comments, her legacy, her advocacy—basically, anything that these people with time on their hands can grab a hold of. And it’s childish AF.

They really have nothing better to do than come after a champion and her teammates. And it’s easy to tell why. It’s because she’s has ideas that don’t fall into the conveniently placed boxes that Republicans love to flaunt because they’re proud peacocks. It’s because she’s a queer woman who doesn’t hide who she is or who she loves. And it’s also because she challenges what a woman is “supposed” to look like, causing the haters to short circuit because they’re so used to defining what beauty means for women as a whole.

I’m glad these haters are losing their minds over Rapinoe living her best life. Why? Because it shows how patriotic they truly are and how they’re a bunch of hypocrites who don’t care for the U.S. team to do well against other nations. All these haters care about is the joy they feel inside at Rapinoe and the U.S. team’s loss. Personally, it feels like the garbage taking itself out and showing to the world how scared the Republican party is that people like Rapinoe are the future.

So, keep doing what you’re doing, haters. Keep making Megan Rapinoe trend on social media because you fear her talent, skill, advocacy, and what she represents to queer youth and people everywhere. And keep showing how little respect you have for the women of the USWNT with every laugh and celebration at their loss. Because it isn’t only Rapinoe’s. She’s part of a team, and every hater dunking on Rapinoe is doing so to the other women on the team who are champions in their own right and deserve better than their own people celebrating their loss.

And I’m not the only one that has Megan Rapinoe’s and the team’s backs!

I am just overly amazed by the amount of people who are so threatened by Megan Rapinoe’s power, platform, and activism that they openly taunt the nation that they “love.” The uswnt is the United States team. To actively root against is saddening. — lauryn schrock (@laurynschrock) August 2, 2021

It’s stunning to read how many “patriots” are gloating about the U.S.Women’s soccer team losing because they don’t like Megan Rapinoe’s social advocacy. These folks are claiming to show their love of America by rooting against it. Shameful. — Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) August 2, 2021

Update: Megan Rapinoe is STILL that woman and anybody saying otherwise is just proof because she lives in y’all’s head rent free 😂 https://t.co/JHoPa1CB14 — 🦕Jasmine🦖 (@PoeTheBadger) August 2, 2021

The US Women’s soccer team and Megan Rapinoe lose a game and there are Americans on twitter throwing it back in their face because they take a knee and use their platform for good and equality. Really? That is some sort of messed up. Like really messed up. The tweets are brutal. — Sandy Sumra (@sandysumra) August 2, 2021

The anti-Megan Rapinoe slant whenever they uswnt lose is heinous. Sometimes teams just fall short, it happens in sports all the time. Her and the team will come back even stronger and I can’t wait to see their comeback! — Jackie Moon (@mike_fowler_17) August 2, 2021

it’s a shame all the Trump “patriots” are happy that our @USWNT lost today

they played so hard but Canada played a bit better

well done ladies, especially Megan Rapinoe @alexmorgan13

Carli Lloyd https://t.co/iOFlIziQYX — TracksideMike (@TracksideMikeN) August 2, 2021

people who hate megan rapinoe are so horrible. she is an incredible player and human, and you are calling her unpatriotic for what? being gay? she has done nothing to you, and has no affect on your life, yet you are constantly villainizing her. mind your own damn buisness idiots. — avery ⚢ (@greysanatomy227) August 2, 2021

Megan Rapinoe living rent free in people’s mind. 😂 — Evie Michelle🦋💖💕 (@EvelynMichelleA) August 2, 2021

And Megan Rapinoe, who’s been the target of the most vitriol or dying her hair purple and being proud to be gay, was EASILY the best player on the best team at that tournament. Ice cold takes all around from fools who never pay attention to soccer in the first place. — Travis Zimpfer (@TravisZimpfer) August 2, 2021

Imagine being an American and gloating when Team USA loses just because you don’t like the purple-haired girl having opinions or a lifestyle contrary to yours. On the plus side, thanks Megan Rapinoe for trending so I can block some more simple-minded fools. — David Carty (@David_Carty) August 2, 2021

(image: Atsushi Tomura/Getty)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]