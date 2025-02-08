Megan Moroney Enjoys ‘A Few Days Off’ in St. Barts Ahead of Jam-Packed 2025 Tour

Megan Moroney is taking a break before she hits the road this spring for her “Am I Okay?” tour. The “Tennessee Orange” singer took to her Instagram on Jan. 12 to share a photo dump of her luxurious vacation. “here’s proof i took a few days off…. back to writing songs tmrw,” she wrote in the caption.

The first photo showed her lounging by the beach with a friend by her side as they enjoyed some drinks. She donned a white bikini with a baby pink flowy cover-up. Several other photos captured amazing views, including the orange sunset with a boat on the water, along with images of her friends and family enjoying their vacation in paradise.

Many fans took to the comments to show love to the singer. “Gorgeous as always!!!” one fan wrote, while another fan stated, “Queen,” and a third shared, “Well deserved.”

Others were expressing their excitement for Moroney’s music and her upcoming tour, with one fan writing, “You’re Awesome Keep Writing Those Beautiful Songs. Can’t wait to see you’re next Concert.”

Continue reading to see how you can buy tickets to the “Am I Okay?” tour along with the full schedule.

Megan Moroney ‘Am I Okay?’ Tour Tickets 2025

Fans can now buy tickets to the “Am I Okay?” tour on StubHub. Ticket prices vary depending on which show you attend and where you sit in the venue. As of right now, the cheapest tickets for opening night in New York City on March 26 are being sold for $294 in Section 3RDMZ6, which is up on the third mezzanine level. If you’d like to sit in the orchestra, you might be paying anywhere from $390 to $490, but if you’d like to be in the pit, tickets are currently selling for $683.

Buy Now: Cheapest tickets to see Megan Moroney on her “Am I Okay?” Tour on StubHub.

Megan Moroney ‘Am I Okay?’ Tour Schedule 2025

Megan Moroney is kicking off her “Am I Okay?” tour in New York City at Radio Music Hall on March 26! The singer-songwriter will make her way to multiple cities all the way through the summer and into the fall, including various stops at music festivals. The “Am I Okay?” tour will wrap up in North America on October 12 in Grand Prairie, Texas. See below for the full schedule

