Category:
News

Megan Moroney Enjoys ‘A Few Days Off’ in St. Barts Ahead of Jam-Packed 2025 Tour

Image of Nicole Wert
Nicole Wert
|

Published: Feb 8, 2025 02:51 am

Megan Moroney is taking a break before she hits the road this spring for her “Am I Okay?” tour. The “Tennessee Orange” singer took to her Instagram on Jan. 12 to share a photo dump of her luxurious vacation. “here’s proof i took a few days off…. back to writing songs tmrw,” she wrote in the caption.

Recommended Videos

The first photo showed her lounging by the beach with a friend by her side as they enjoyed some drinks. She donned a white bikini with a baby pink flowy cover-up. Several other photos captured amazing views, including the orange sunset with a boat on the water, along with images of her friends and family enjoying their vacation in paradise.

Many fans took to the comments to show love to the singer. “Gorgeous as always!!!” one fan wrote, while another fan stated, “Queen,” and a third shared, “Well deserved.”

Others were expressing their excitement for Moroney’s music and her upcoming tour, with one fan writing, “You’re Awesome Keep Writing Those Beautiful Songs. Can’t wait to see you’re next Concert.”

Continue reading to see how you can buy tickets to the “Am I Okay?” tour along with the full schedule.

Megan Moroney ‘Am I Okay?’ Tour Tickets 2025

Fans can now buy tickets to the “Am I Okay?” tour on StubHub. Ticket prices vary depending on which show you attend and where you sit in the venue. As of right now, the cheapest tickets for opening night in New York City on March 26 are being sold for $294 in Section 3RDMZ6, which is up on the third mezzanine level. If you’d like to sit in the orchestra, you might be paying anywhere from $390 to $490, but if you’d like to be in the pit, tickets are currently selling for $683.

Buy Now: Cheapest tickets to see Megan Moroney on her “Am I Okay?” Tour on StubHub.

Megan Moroney ‘Am I Okay?’ Tour Schedule 2025

Megan Moroney is kicking off her “Am I Okay?” tour in New York City at Radio Music Hall on March 26! The singer-songwriter will make her way to multiple cities all the way through the summer and into the fall, including various stops at music festivals. The “Am I Okay?” tour will wrap up in North America on October 12 in Grand Prairie, Texas. See below for the full schedule

DateCityTickets
March 26New York, NYBuy Now
March 27New York, NYBuy Now
April 3Huntsville, ALBuy Now
April 4Athens, GABuy Now
April 5Athens, GABuy Now
April 9Nashville, TNBuy Now
April 10Nashville, TNBuy Now
April 11Knoxville, TNBuy Now
April 12Knoxville, TNBuy Now
April 24Fishers, INBuy Now
April 25Saint Louis, MOBuy Now
April 26Bentonville, ARBuy Now
May 2Houston, TXBuy Now
May 15Minneapolis, MNBuy Now
May 16La Vista, NEBuy Now
May 17Oklahoma City, OKBuy Now
May 21Washington, DCBuy Now
May 22Washington, DCBuy Now
May 24Uncasville, CTBuy Now
May 29Savannah, GABuy Now
May 30Savannah, GABuy Now
June 12Canandaigua, NYBuy Now
June 13Richmond, VABuy Now
June 14Cleveland, OHBuy Now
June 20Pittsburgh, PABuy Now
July 17Milwaukee, WIBuy Now
July 19Buffalo, NYBuy Now
August 1Boston, MABuy Now
August 2Boston, MABuy Now
August 7Detroit Lakes, MNBuy Now
September 12Charleston, SCBuy Now
September 13Charlotte, NCBuy Now
September 16Independence, MOBuy Now
September 18West Valley City, UTBuy Now
September 19Idaho Falls, IDBuy Now
September 20Stateline, NVBuy Now
September 26Seattle, WABuy Now
September 27Portland, ORBuy Now
September 30Morrison, COBuy Now
October 2Los Angeles, CABuy Now
October 3Los Angeles, CABuy Now
October 4Las Vegas, NVBuy Now
October 5Las Vegas, NVBuy Now
October 10Grand Prairie, TXBuy Now
October 11Grand Prairie, TXBuy Now
October 12Grand Prairie, TXBuy Now
The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
related content
Related Content