Things We Saw Today: Megan Fox Blames Her Public Persona for Jennifer’s Body Bombing

Jennifer’s Body has seen a cultural resurgence despite being a critical and commercial bomb when it debuted. Interviews with Megan Fox and writer Diablo Cody have shown that both suffered from the backlash and that a lot of it came from the marketing of the movie presenting it as something for the male gaze, when that was not the intention.

During an interview on “Eli Roth’s History of Horror: Uncut” podcast, Megan Fox spoke about this issue once more:

“It’s a nice circle. I didn’t expect it to grow like that. But to see it being appreciated now, obviously makes me feel really good. I’m happy for Diablo and I’m happy for Karyn (Kusama, the director) — all these people put in a lot of hard work into making a really quality project that was panned for reasons that had nothing to do with them,” she said. “A lot of it was just about my image at the time and who I was in the media at the time and the backlash to that. The movie never really stood a chance.”

As someone who has defended Jennifer’s Body, Fox, and remembers those times, she isn’t wrong that the film carried a stigma because of her participation in it, and once she got labeled as “box office poison,” it didn’t matter what she did to change it. Thankfully, we, the gays, have kept Fox and Jennifer’s Body in our hearts.

(via Indie Wire, image: 20th Century Fox)

