Megan Fox Finally Weighed in on That ‘Love Is Blind’ Comparison

Megan Fox has been labeled because of her looks for years, but when Chelsea Blackwell said she’s been told she looks like the Jennifer’s Body star, the internet jumped at the chance to make fun of Blackwell. Now, Fox is talking about the viral moment.

Talking with E! Online, Fox was asked whether or not she knew about the situation with Chelsea on Love Is Blind. “I’ve never had more people text me about something,” Fox said. “I don’t really watch TV very much. But I’ve had a lot of people text me and stop me. Even other celebrities at like Oscar parties were like, ‘Do you watch “Love is Blind”?’ And I was like, ‘No, but I know what you’re talking about.’”

Fox then went on to talk about how, looking at Blackwell, she could tell that people absolutely told her that she looks like her. “I didn’t watch it, but I think in general, no one deserves to get bullied,” Fox said. “I don’t think she deserved that. I think people went way too hard. I did see a picture of her. A hundred thousand percent, people have told her, ‘You kind of look like Megan Fox.’”

And Fox ended her answer by talking about bullying and how it diminished the spark she used to have in her eyes, and she hopes it did not do that for Blackwell. “I believe she’s telling the truth and I hope like she still has that sparkle in her eye. I hope the world didn’t steal it from her,” Fox added.

“Mine died long ago from being bullied for 20 years. So I hope that didn’t happen to her. Best wishes and blessings.” She went on to say, “I don’t think she deserved that. I think people went way too hard. That was very bizarre. I don’t know why that got so much press.”

Again, Blackwell was not wrong in this situation

The celebrity doppelganger game can end up hurting people, as seen in this situation. I know that my celebrity lookalikes are all women with round, circle faces and pointy chins with light eyes. It isn’t that we actually look alike, but our features are similar. The Blackwell situation came at a time when the man she was talking to, Jimmy Presnell, could not see her.

So many of us in the audience thought she did look a little like Megan Fox, but Presnell and others reacted as if she was supposed to be a carbon copy of Fox. And that’s just not how that question typically works. Fox is completely right about the entire thing, and hopefully Blackwell is doing great knowing that many people did understand where she was coming from, but it is also bizarre that Fox has had to talk about this at all.

Women are often diminished to their looks, something that Fox knows incredibly well given how Hollywood has treated her, and that is what happened to Blackwell by using Fox’s looks against her, and that’s not okay.

