Don’t Come for Megan Fox’s Kids

Well, anti-trans bigots are being super gross again. This time they’re targeting Megan Fox’s kids as a way to push their weird, warped agenda. A gremlin named Robby Starbuck took to the internet to share a story of dubious validity. Posting a picture of Fox and her three children, Starbuck says he used to live in Megan Fox’s neighborhood and claims that he’s witnessed Fox’s nanny trying console her sons because they didn’t want to wear girl’s clothing.

This makes little sense because, in the photo Starbuck shared, Fox’s two younger children are wearing extremely gender-neutral clothing. (Unless a Led Zeppelin shirt is inherently gendered? Happy that Zeppelin is just for girls I guess.) Fox has also previously expressed immense support for her oldest child’s journey with exploring gender expression. The fact of the matter is, Starbuck is using someone else’s children to force his ideas about gender. He’s using Fox’s kids to complain about how someone else feels in their own skin and it’s gross.

It did mean that, unfortunately, Megan Fox had to come out and publicly defend her sons. Fox took to Instagram to post about Starbuck’s comments, writing “I really don’t want to give you this attention because clearly you’re a clout chaser but let me teach you something…Irregardless of how desperate you may become at any given time to acquire wealth, power, success, or fame – never use children as leverage or social currency. Especially under malevolent and erroneous pretense. Exploiting my child’s gender identity to gain attention in your political campaign has put you on the wrong side of the universe.”

Right-wingers will always choose to attack children

That’s what happened here, children were being exploited by Robby Starbuck for a political angle. And the comments on Fox’s post are disgusting. So many comments are filled with negativity toward Fox. Someone even wrote that her response was a “very weak comeback”—as if a mother has to have a comeback when defending her children. It shows beyond any doubt that Starbuck’s attack on Fox’s children had nothing to do with the children themselves and everything to do with pushing a narrative. And showed that people, like Starbuck, will use children as cannon fodder to do it.

Fox shouldn’t have to fight back. Her children should have never been used in the first place. That’s what is messed up about this entire situation. The right-wing talking heads who claim they’re “protecting” people are really just trying to control and oppress, and that’s always been the case. They don’t care about protecting kids, otherwise Starbuck would not have shared images of Megan Fox’s children on his page. They care about telling people what they can and cannot do and enforcing their own narrow view of gender norms.

However Fox’s children choose to identify and express that identity is their own right. Starbuck can and should mind his own business because as we saw in this moment, Megan Fox is not going to sit back and let some right-wing monster talk ill about her children.

(featured image: Screen Media Films)

