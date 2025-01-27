Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal cannot tease us like this!

It is a dangerous time of year to get excited about things. Mainly because we have the ever looming threat of “it was just a Super Bowl commercial” hanging over our heads. Which is where many of us are with a tease from Meg Ryan.

Ryan and Billy Crystal starred in the romantic comedy When Harry Met Sally way back in 1989 and since it has been toted as one of the best of the genre. Rightfully so. It is truly one of the best films around and one that defines the rom-com genre. So when Ryan posted a cryptic image of her and Crystal in 2025 saying that the two were reuniting, fans got excited.

“It’s finally happening, we’re reuniting for something iconic. Can’t wait to show you all soon,” Ryan wrote on Instagram, sharing a picture of herself and Crystal sitting next to her in his iconic sweater. What this means, we still don’t know but fans have ideas and almost all of them are tied to the Super Bowl.

Around the beginning of the year, we start getting teases of things we’ve wanted to see for a while. We’ll have Jeff Bridges dressing like the Dude from The Big Lebowski or other comebacks that we’ve been waiting for and all we end up getting is a Super Bowl ad. While fun to see, it isn’t exactly the long awaited return that fans have hoped for.

As of this moment, we don’t know what this return means. Is When Harry Met Sally Again coming out? Are the two working on something entirely different together and he wore the sweater to be fun? We don’t know.

We just don’t want another Super Bowl twist

I love a good commercial. Bringing some of our favorite stars into the fun just makes the Super Bowl more interesting. However, when we’re teased with reunions or sequels we’ve been asking for and it is only a Super Bowl ad, it can feel a bit like a slap in the face. That’s why so many fans hate the idea of posts like this early in the year. The Super Bowl always falls in February so these teases in January are suspect.

To be fair, I wouldn’t be mad about a Super Bowl ad featuring Harry and Sally 36 years later. An entire movie with these two would be nice but I also would love a little check in on where their relationship is now. But this does happen enough that people are starting to get suspect of anything being teased at the beginning of the year.

Hopefully if this is a Super Bowl ad, it is the start of something bigger for both Ryan and Crystal. We don’t need When Harry Met Sally repeated but another rom-com with them would be nice? And a little treat for those of us who patiently waited 36 years for a sequel to their iconic love story. For now, we don’t know what they’re planning but it is….probably a Super Bowl ad.

