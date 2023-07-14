It’s not everyday that an A24 murder mystery film involving a hairdressing competition comes along. Murder mysteries are most compelling with an intriguing premise. Medusa Deluxe definitely has an interesting premise. Sure, being trapped in a house with a group of folks is a good time. But the idea of a murder mystery in a different setting is even better.

What other details do we have about Medusa Deluxe? Can viewers expect familiar faces? Hold tight to your hair-cutting scissors, hair dye, and blow dryers because I’m about to tell you.

What is Medusa Deluxe about?

Medusa Deluxe isn’t about Greek mythology or anything of the sort. The film’s name is pretty cool regardless, don’t you think?

A murder mystery set in a competitive hairdressing contest. Extravagance and excess collide, as the death of a contestant sows seeds of division in a community whose passion for hair verges on obsession. – Mubi

Does Medusa Deluxe have a release date?

Medusa Deluxe already had its theatrical debut on June 23 in the UK. In terms of the US, it will drop in theaters on August 11.

Is there a trailer for Medusa Deluxe?

The trailer promises murder, insanity, and stunning visuals. What more could A24 fans ask for?

Who is in Medusa Deluxe?

The cast is diverse and there are a few familiar faces if you’ve ever watched Skins, Game of Thrones, or other UK content.

Clare Perkins as Cleve

Anita-Joy Uwajeh as Timba

Kayla Meikle as Divine

Kae Alexander as Inez

Harriet Webb as Kendra

Darrell D’Silva as Rene

Luke Pasqualino as Angel

Heider Ali as Gac

Lilit Lesser as Angie

Nicholas Karimi as Patricio

Debris Stevenson as Etsy

John Alan Roberts as Mosca

