With the D23 Expo happening this weekend in Anaheim, California, fans are waiting to see what big announcements are coming from the studio behind Star Wars and the Marvel cinematic universe. And one exciting rumor has cropped up, courtesy of the John Campea Show. On his popular YouTube series, Campea shared a rumor that Jodie Comer would be playing Sue Storm in the Fantastic Four reboot. Campea discusses it in the video below (starting at 56:40):

Comer is famous for her breakout role as stylish assassin Villanelle in AMC and BBC America’s Killing Eve. She has also starred in Free Guy and The Last Duel, and made a cameo appearance as Rey’s mother in Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker. Comer is a phenomenal actor, winning two British Academy Television Awards and an Emmy for Killing Eve. She’s a great choice for Sue Storm/the Invisible Woman, which was previously played by Jessica Alba and Kate Mara. In addition to Comer, it is rumored that Penn Badgley (You, Gossip Girl) is in talks to play Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic. No other casting news has leaked, and these rumors will likely be confirmed or denied at this weekend’s expo.

Fantastic Four will be directed by Matt Shakman (WandaVision). Marvel plans to release the film in November 2024, as the first chapter in Phase Six of the Marvel cinematic universe. What do you think of the Comer rumor? Who would you like to see play Johnny Storm and Ben Grimm? Let us know in the comments.

We’ll keep you updated all weekend long with the latest breaking news from D23!

(via The John Campea Show, featured image: AMC/BBC America)

Marvel is having a tough time cracking down on leaks. (via THR)

Squid Game‘s Lee Jung-jae will star in Star Wars series The Acolyte. (via Deadline)

Zac Efron reveals the truth behind his Baywatch body. (via HuffPost)

good morning

here is Potato, a one page RPG about being a halfling and trying to quietly enjoy your potatoes in a world that refuses to leave you alone pic.twitter.com/PeLZiScT5F — Oliver Darkshire 🌈 (@deathbybadger) September 7, 2022

Ana de Armas gets a 14-minute standing ovation for Blonde. (via Variety)

We would watch Jessica Gao’s Black Widow. (via CBR)

Netflix announces live-action Yasuke adaptation and here we go again. (via Comicbook.com)

They really turned the queen into an NFT 😭 pic.twitter.com/A4T7769Ibg — NFT Bros Taking Ls (@FungersTakingLs) September 8, 2022

That’s your Thursday, Mary Suevians!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]